Netflix announces crime caper film Inspector Zende, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh

The cat-and-mouse chase between the two unfolds as a quirky blend of crime, comedy and nostalgia. Manoj steps into the role of Inspector Madhukar Zende, while Sarbh portrays the charming and notorious swimsuit killer Carl Bhojraj.

The character appears to be a nod to the real-life serial killer Charles Sobhraj — infamously known as the Bikini Killer — who made headlines with his dramatic escape from Tihar Jail in 1986.

Charles was recently played by actor Sidhant Gupta in Vikramaditya Motwane’s series Black Warrant. Inspector Zende is directed and written by Chinmay D Mandlekar, marking his Hindi directorial debut. It also features Bhalchandra Kadam, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak and Harish Dudhade in pivotal roles.