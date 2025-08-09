Thrillers reign this week's OTT watchlist (August 8 to 14)

It’s 1970s India. A nuclear threat is looming from across the national border. Vishnu Shankar (Pratik Gandhi) is an Indian spy who, with his wit, must embark carefully on a dangerous mission to neutralise this threat. Any misstep can lead to a disaster and menacing effects on national security. August 13. On Netflix.
Adhi (Naveen Kasturia), an IPS officer and a trusted Indian spy thwarts sinister international plans of a threat to India’s security. Many years later, in the present, as the National Security Advisor he is managing a network of spies. The decades-old mission now returns to threaten him and safety as past enemies pledge to complete what was once destroyed. Now Streaming. On JioHotstar.
An innocent first date turns sinister as Violet (Meghann Fahy), a single mother, who many years after losing her husband finally chooses to move on, starts getting threatening texts on her phone from an unknown contact. The mysterious caller threatens to kill Violet’s children unless she kills her charming date Henry (Brandon Sklenar). Everybody at the restaurant is a suspect in this thrilling film. August 11. On JioHotstar.
David Jung, played by the talented Daniel Dae Kim, is at the centre of this character-driven spy thriller. David is a former US intelligence officer who has relocated to South Korea, where he plans to live out his future peacefully. Rebecca (Reina Hardesty) is assigned to take down David as his past threat finds him. As the two meet, it is realised that both share a deep personal bond, putting them at equal risk against the organisation that wants David dead. What is the next step? August 13. On Amazon Prime Video.
Set in 2012. ACP Rajeev Kumar (John Abraham) gets caught up in a series of highly dangerous and tense situations as a bomb blast near the Israeli embassy in Delhi sets off shifts in political alliances, enabling betrayals. The film, also starring Manushi Chillar, Neeru Bajwa and Madhurima Tuli, will see Rajeev embark on a covert operation that changes his future forever. August 14. On Zee5.
Bull (voiced by Adam DeVine), a good-natured dog, learns that he is to be neutered. This adult-animated comedy film hilariously explores how Bull, through sequences of misadventures and over-the-top reactions, copes with this drastic turn of events. Along with his buddies, Rocco (voiced by Idris Elba) and Honey (voiced by Kathryn Hahn), debauchery and mayhem follows. August 13. On Netflix.
