Thrillers reign this week's OTT watchlist (August 8 to 14)

David Jung, played by the talented Daniel Dae Kim, is at the centre of this character-driven spy thriller. David is a former US intelligence officer who has relocated to South Korea, where he plans to live out his future peacefully. Rebecca (Reina Hardesty) is assigned to take down David as his past threat finds him. As the two meet, it is realised that both share a deep personal bond, putting them at equal risk against the organisation that wants David dead. What is the next step? August 13. On Amazon Prime Video.