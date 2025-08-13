Urvashi Dholakia’s Komolika was more than just a villain, says Shweta Tiwari

If you watched Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the early 2000s, you'll likely remember Komolika first and then her background track! The character cut through the noise. Urvashi Dholakia played her with style and control.
On Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Shweta Tiwari who played Prerna on Kasautii... looked back at what made Komolika so iconic. She spoke about long days with little rest; some runs even lasted 72 hours. Work started at seven in the morning and ended at seven in the evening. Then a fresh unit took over from seven in the evening to seven in the morning. She added a simple fact to show the grind. A month had 30 days, yet her pay slip showed 45 days.
Shweta also gave credit to Ektaa Kapoor. She said Ektaa set the pace and held the wheel, she explained the scenes in detail and showed what a moment needed. That direction gave actors a clear map.
Within that system, Urvashi built Komolika Basu piece by piece. She did not wait for a costume file to define her. She chose bold bindis. She tried new shapes. She switched hair when a look felt stale. Hoops one week, fresh jewellery the next. Every choice had a purpose and you could see the effect at home.
One glance at the screen and you knew Komolika had entered. With the tilt of her chin, the slow walk across a drawing room, or a small pause before a line. It was not only gloss. The work rate sat behind it. Crews moved lights and assistants fixed pleats, makeup artists reset lipstick after each take. Shweta and others hit marks and moved again.
We saw the ripple in the outside world. Shop windows near studios put up Komolika photos. Stick-on bindis in zigzag shapes sold out before festivals. College fests saw students copy the eye makeup. Salon notice boards saved her time for clients. Stylists in small towns used her as a reference sheet.
Two decades later, Komolika still draws mention. Not for shock value, but for craft. An Indian TV villain who looked modern in the Y2K age. Stylish, yes. Also clear in intent. Urvashi mixed discipline and flair and gave the role shape. That is why people remember her, because the team laid the ground and she made the moment land.
