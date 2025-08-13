Urvashi Dholakia’s Komolika was more than just a villain, says Shweta Tiwari

Shweta also gave credit to Ektaa Kapoor. She said Ektaa set the pace and held the wheel, she explained the scenes in detail and showed what a moment needed. That direction gave actors a clear map.

Within that system, Urvashi built Komolika Basu piece by piece. She did not wait for a costume file to define her. She chose bold bindis. She tried new shapes. She switched hair when a look felt stale. Hoops one week, fresh jewellery the next. Every choice had a purpose and you could see the effect at home.

One glance at the screen and you knew Komolika had entered. With the tilt of her chin, the slow walk across a drawing room, or a small pause before a line. It was not only gloss. The work rate sat behind it. Crews moved lights and assistants fixed pleats, makeup artists reset lipstick after each take. Shweta and others hit marks and moved again.