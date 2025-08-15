Top seven OTT releases between August 15-21 you can’t miss

The week of August 15 to August 21 is set to be a treat for streaming enthusiasts, with an impressive lineup of new films and web series across various platforms. As the Independence Day festivities wind down, the entertainment factor ramps up with these exciting new additions. From gripping thrillers and thought-provoking dramas to lighthearted comedies, there’s a diverse selection of OTT releases between August 15-21 to cater to every taste. So, grab your popcorn, find your comfiest spot on the couch, and get ready to dive into a week full of fresh stories and unforgettable performances.
Thriller: Hostage
This political thriller miniseries centres on two leaders facing an impossible choice. When the British prime minister’s husband is kidnapped and the French president is blackmailed, both must navigate a tense diplomatic crisis, a brutal power struggle and a ruthless plot that threatens their careers and personal lives. August 21. On Netflix.
Sports: Manchester United vs Arsenal
As the new Premier League season begins, football fans will witness a block-buster clash this weekend, when Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford. Both teams have been busy in the transfer market, with new signings like Benjamin Sesko for United and Viktor Gyökeres for Arsenal set to be on display in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. August 17, 9 pm. On JioHotstar.
Docuseries: Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser
This docuseries delves into the dark side of the reality show The Biggest Loser. Through interviews with former contestants, trainers and producers, it exposes the extreme methods, psychological toll and unhealthy practices behind the on-screen transformations. It reveals how the quest for ratings and a cash prize often came at a devastating cost. August 15. On Netflix.
Thriller: Night Always Comes
Based on the book by Willy Vlautin, the film follows Lynette, a woman working multiple jobs to afford a house in her rapidly gentrifying city. When her mother backs out of their plan, Lynette embarks on a dangerous all-night odyssey through the city’s criminal underbelly to raise the money on her own. August 15. On Netflix
Crime: The Alto Knights
Based on a real-life rivalry, the film stars Robert De Niro in a dual role as 1950s mob bosses Frank Costello and Vito Genovese. Once allies, their friendship sours when Vito, seeking total control of the city’s mafia, attempts to assassinate Costello, sparking a brutal power struggle that reshapes the criminal underworld. August 21. On JioHotstar.
Action: Jurassic World: Rebirth
Five years after Jurassic World Dominion, dinosaurs are struggling to survive on Earth. A covert team is hired to extract DNA from the world’s three largest prehistoric creatures for a new life-saving drug. Their mission on a remote island goes awry, forcing them to survive against a new, terrifying discovery. August 15. On BookMyShow Stream.
Comedy: Snack Shack
In the summer of 1991, two best friends, AJ and Moose, seize the opportunity to run a snack shack at their local community pool. Their plans for a cash-filled, wild summer are quickly challenged when they both fall for a new, effortlessly cool lifeguard, Brooke, testing their friendship and loyalty. August 15. On Netflix.
