Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood first look: Shah Rukh Khan's son parodies dad in debut series

Makers have dropped the teaser for The Ba***ds of Bollywood. This is Aryan Khan’s first series as director, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The clip went live on Instagram and YouTube, and it is already sparking chatter.
The opening line sounds like an old-school Hindi film. Slow, heavy, almost sugary. For a second, it feels like the start of a Yash Raj romance. Then it flips. The tone sharpens, the humour creeps in, and the nostalgia suddenly feels tongue-in-cheek. The voice might remind you of Shah Rukh Khan, but the delivery is Aryan’s own.
Aryan stays off-screen, but you can sense his hand in the writing. The teaser doesn’t give away the plot. It only hints at the mood — bold, a little cheeky, and self-aware. It doesn’t look like a tribute to Bollywood. It also doesn’t dismiss it. Instead, it sits in the middle, pulling fun out of the clichés while clearly enjoying them.
The cast is packed with Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor. A mix of veterans and younger names. The spread suggests that The Ba***ds of Bollywood will swing between drama and comedy.
Production is led by Gauri Khan, with Akshat Verma and Bonnie Jain as executive producers. The writing team includes Aryan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan. It looks like a tightly run set-up, though the teaser keeps details close.
The title itself is the first clue to tone. It is blunt and slightly abrasive, which feels intentional. The look of the teaser is polished, but the language and rhythm are edgier. That mix makes it stand out from the safer Bollywood-inspired shows we often see.
Netflix hasn’t set a date. All we know is “coming soon.” For Aryan Khan, the teaser alone has done enough. It marks his entry into the space, and it shows he isn’t chasing safe choices. That in itself makes this debut one to watch.
