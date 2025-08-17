Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood first look: Shah Rukh Khan's son parodies dad in debut series

Production is led by Gauri Khan, with Akshat Verma and Bonnie Jain as executive producers. The writing team includes Aryan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan. It looks like a tightly run set-up, though the teaser keeps details close.

The title itself is the first clue to tone. It is blunt and slightly abrasive, which feels intentional. The look of the teaser is polished, but the language and rhythm are edgier. That mix makes it stand out from the safer Bollywood-inspired shows we often see.

Netflix hasn’t set a date. All we know is “coming soon.” For Aryan Khan, the teaser alone has done enough. It marks his entry into the space, and it shows he isn’t chasing safe choices. That in itself makes this debut one to watch.