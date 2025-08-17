From Conrad Fisher to Edward Cullen, the internet’s favourite black cat boyfriends, ranked

For years, the “golden retriever boyfriend” ruled the internet. He was warm, cheerful, easy to love. Lately, the mood has shifted. Now people are talking about his opposite: the “black cat boyfriend.”
This type is quiet, moody, and often misunderstood. He is not always easy to read, and that is the point. He keeps his guard up, but when he lets someone close, it feels rare and real. The internet has decided he deserves the spotlight. Here are some of the fictional men who fit the label best.
Conrad is the poster boy of TikTok edits right now. Fans call him distant, complicated, and loyal. He is hard to read, but when he does show affection, it feels heavy with meaning.
Damon is one of the OG badboy boyfriends. Yes he is cocky and dangerous, but his devotion is absolute. He never hides his darker side, which made him one of the most memorable TV boyfriends of his time.
Jess always had a book in his pocket and a wall around his heart. He clashed with Rory, pushed her to think, and frustrated viewers as much as he charmed them. Even today, fans still argue about his place in her story.
Carmy is not a teen crush but an adult drowning in his own ambition. The chaos of his kitchen reflects the chaos in his head. His struggle to connect with people makes him one of the most layered “black cat” figures on screen.
Four spoke less but meant more. His quiet nature and guarded past gave him weight. Sometimes silence says more than charm.
Edward is almost too perfect a fit for this category. Pale, brooding, lost in thought. He turned his restraint into romance and shaped an entire generation’s idea of the mysterious boyfriend.
Marcus feels like a modern version of Conrad. He hides behind sarcasm and shaggy hair, but his moments of openness hit harder because of it. His softness slips through the cracks, and that makes him stand out.
The golden retriever boyfriend is not gone. He still has his fans. But right now, it is the black cat boyfriends who spark the bigger crushes. Mystery, it seems, is winning over sunshine.
