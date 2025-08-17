From Conrad Fisher to Edward Cullen, the internet’s favourite black cat boyfriends, ranked

For years, the “golden retriever boyfriend” ruled the internet. He was warm, cheerful, easy to love. Lately, the mood has shifted. Now people are talking about his opposite: the “black cat boyfriend.”

This type is quiet, moody, and often misunderstood. He is not always easy to read, and that is the point. He keeps his guard up, but when he lets someone close, it feels rare and real. The internet has decided he deserves the spotlight. Here are some of the fictional men who fit the label best.

Who is the internet’s favourite black cat boyfriend?