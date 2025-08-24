Dexter: Original Sin cancelled despite season 2 renewal, fans refuse to give up

Dexter: Original Sin season season 1 had aired its season finale in February and fans have been eagerly waiting for a new season since then. Their prayers seemed to be answered after the show was renewed for a second season in April.
However, the decision has been changed and season 2 of Dexter: Original Sin stands cancelled. Fans of the show are not happy and have started three change.org petitions to reverse the decision. They have also been trending #SaveDexterOriginalSin and #BringBackDexterOriginalSin on X.
The prequel series of Dexter (2006-13), Dexter: Original Sin has been cancelled after its first and only season. According to reports, Paramount never started working on the second season of the show. The writers of show are working on Dexter: Resurrection, which still has a few episodes left in the first season.
Fans are furious following the decision and demand that the decision be reversed, once again. Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the sudden change in events.
Some fans have shared that they "need" a second season, some have said that the decision is one of the "cruelest" by Paramount and others have suggested that a different production company buy the rights of the show from Paramount.
Dexter: Original Sin is set in 1991 Miami, and traces the origins of the protagonist of all the Dexter series: Dexter Morgan. While Michael C. Hall has played adult Dexter in all other instalments, Original Sin saw Patrick Gibson step into the shoes of a younger Dexter. Hall can be heard in show as young Dexter's "inner voice".
The show also featured Molly Brown, Christina Milian, Christian Slater, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson among other. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Dempsey appeared as special guests.