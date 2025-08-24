Dexter: Original Sin cancelled despite season 2 renewal, fans refuse to give up

Dexter: Original Sin season season 1 had aired its season finale in February and fans have been eagerly waiting for a new season since then. Their prayers seemed to be answered after the show was renewed for a second season in April.

However, the decision has been changed and season 2 of Dexter: Original Sin stands cancelled. Fans of the show are not happy and have started three change.org petitions to reverse the decision. They have also been trending #SaveDexterOriginalSin and #BringBackDexterOriginalSin on X.

Dexter: Original Sin cancelled despite renewal

The prequel series of Dexter (2006-13), Dexter: Original Sin has been cancelled after its first and only season. According to reports, Paramount never started working on the second season of the show. The writers of show are working on Dexter: Resurrection, which still has a few episodes left in the first season.