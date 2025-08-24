Emily in Paris assistant director passes away at 47 while on set

In a tragic turn of events, the assistant director of Emily in Paris, Diego Borella passed away at the age of 47, on Thursday evening, August 21. He passed away during the filming of the fifth season of the show in Venice, Italy after collapsing on the set.

In a statement to a news outlet, a spokesperson of Paramount Television Studios said, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the ‘Emily in Paris’ production family. Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Diego Borella passes away on the sets of Emily in Paris

Assistant director of Emily in Paris, Diego Borella passed away on the floor of the show. According to local reports, Borella collapsed on the set of the show around 7 pm in Venice when the entire crew was in Hotel Danieli. Despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead on the scene citing "sudden heart attack".