Emily in Paris assistant director passes away at 47 while on set

In a tragic turn of events, the assistant director of Emily in Paris, Diego Borella passed away at the age of 47, on Thursday evening, August 21. He passed away during the filming of the fifth season of the show in Venice, Italy after collapsing on the set.
In a statement to a news outlet, a spokesperson of Paramount Television Studios said, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the ‘Emily in Paris’ production family. Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”
Assistant director of Emily in Paris, Diego Borella passed away on the floor of the show. According to local reports, Borella collapsed on the set of the show around 7 pm in Venice when the entire crew was in Hotel Danieli. Despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead on the scene citing "sudden heart attack".
Emily in Paris was filming its much-awaited fifth season when tragedy struck the set of the popular show. Filming and production of the remaining season had been suspended initially before resuming on Saturday, according to reports.
Talking about the moment of tragedy, the Venice Health service said in a statement, "Our ambulance arrived at 6:42 pm on Thursday. Medics made attempts to resuscitate him. But in the end, all efforts proved fruitless. At around 7:30 pm, he was pronounced deceased.”
Diego Borella was a seasoned professional from Venice itself. He had received his training from around the world including Rome, New York and London.