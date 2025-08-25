Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Pranit More and more among contestants

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik, "Gangs of Wasseypur" actor Zeeshan Quadri, and comedian Pranit More are among the 16 contestants of the 19th season of "Bigg Boss", hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan.
The list also includes former "Anupamaa" actor Gaurav Khanna, social media personalities Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. Abhishek Bajaj, known for his role in "Jubilee Talkies" and Polish actor Natalia Janoszek of "365 Days", according to a press release.
Sketch-comedy creator Mridul Tiwari, actors Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Ashnoor Kaur, Miss Diva Universe 2018 winner Nehal Chudasama, Miss Asia Tourism Universe in 2018, Tanya Mittal, and Splitsvilla 10 winner Baseer Ali are also part of the reality show this year.
"Bigg Boss" is an Indian adaptation of the international show "Big Brother".
The show features contestants who have to live in the same house, isolated from the outside world. During their stay, they are assigned various tasks and get nominated for elimination.
Popular singer Amaal Mallik was introduced as the 16th contestant and performed on the stage. In a statement, Amaal talked about his Bigg Boss appearance.
"I was really excited to take this opportunity. It came from the space that, in the last 10 years, I have felt that people often misunderstand me. I have chosen the path of truth, and the reality that I kept up front has only led to me losing work. However, I must say, it really doesn't bother me. Whenever I have been asked to leave a film, or I myself chose to back out, or even when producers throw me out, I happily take a holiday. I don't take it to my heart," he shared.