KBC 17: Scientist fails to answer this ₹25 lakh question

The 17th season of the popular quiz-show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) premiered on August 11. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, this reality show is known for its attractive prize money.

In a recent episode of KBC 17 that aired on Thursday, August 28, Telangana's Haripriya Saketpuram, a scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was at the show's famous hot seat.

Unfortunately, the scientist had to quit the show after being unable to answer the ₹25 lakh question and ended up winning a prize money of ₹12.5 lakhs.

ISRO scientist quits show with ₹12.5 lakhs

When ISRO scientist, Haripriya Saketpuram was preparing to win ₹25 lakhs, she was faced with a challenge. With no more lifelines left, she found herself unable to answer the ₹25 lakh question. Haripriya did not want to risk what she had won so far, and so did the wise thing and quit the show after bagging a whopping ₹12.5 lakhs as prize money.