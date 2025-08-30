KBC 17: Scientist fails to answer this ₹25 lakh question

The 17th season of the popular quiz-show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) premiered on August 11. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, this reality show is known for its attractive prize money.
In a recent episode of KBC 17 that aired on Thursday, August 28, Telangana's Haripriya Saketpuram, a scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was at the show's famous hot seat.
Unfortunately, the scientist had to quit the show after being unable to answer the ₹25 lakh question and ended up winning a prize money of ₹12.5 lakhs.
When ISRO scientist, Haripriya Saketpuram was preparing to win ₹25 lakhs, she was faced with a challenge. With no more lifelines left, she found herself unable to answer the ₹25 lakh question. Haripriya did not want to risk what she had won so far, and so did the wise thing and quit the show after bagging a whopping ₹12.5 lakhs as prize money.
The question that forced ISRO scientist Haripriya Saketpuram to quit the show midway, was: "According to the autobiography of Paramahansa Yogananda, which fruit did he suggest to Mahatma Gandhi and send some plants from California to Wardha?"
The options provided were:
A) Cantaloupe, B) Huckleberry, C) Avocado, D) Peach (Answer: C. Avocado)
Before quitting the show, she Haripriya felt that the correct answer would be "Avocado" but refrained from risking the sum she had already won.
Talking about how challenging KBC can be, Haripriya Saketpuram remarked, "I have worked on Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan in ISRO. But the journey from the fastest finger first to the hot seat is tougher".
Although Haripriya Saketpuram couldn't win KBC all the way, her story is one of success. As a scientist, she has been dedicatedly working on India's space research programmes for more than 15 years and has worked on both Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan.
Besides answering questions to win prize money, Haripriya also opened up about her career and family and how she balances both.
As announced by Amitabh Bachchan at the beginning of the episode, Haripriya Saketpuram is the first female ISRO scientist to have been a guest at KBC.