Priya Bapat decodes her role in the supernatural thriller, Andhera

A

It is more like Andhera chose me. The audition came through a casting director. I liked the synopsis and felt I could give it a shot, so I did the first round, which was a self-test. The second round was conducted by Raaghav Dar himself, and that’s how I landed the part.

Initially, I just knew that my character was a cop and that it was a supernatural horror. Later, when I read the entire script, I realised this wasn’t just about paranormal elements—it explored realistic darkness, the inner demons, regrets, pain, and conflicts within us, and how all this intertwines with a medical-pharma scam. I felt this was something beyond fiction. It was real, and I could relate with the story and the characters so well.