Priya Bapat decodes her role in the supernatural thriller, Andhera
Actor Priya Bapat has never watched a horror film except Revathy’s Raat directed by Ram Gopal Varma. In fact, it isn’t her cup of tea. However, the script of the web show, Andhera got her so hooked that she had to do it. Priya plays Kalpana, a cop in Andhera.
Priya Bapat on playing a cop in Andhera
What made you choose the series, Andhera?
It is more like Andhera chose me. The audition came through a casting director. I liked the synopsis and felt I could give it a shot, so I did the first round, which was a self-test. The second round was conducted by Raaghav Dar himself, and that’s how I landed the part.
Initially, I just knew that my character was a cop and that it was a supernatural horror. Later, when I read the entire script, I realised this wasn’t just about paranormal elements—it explored realistic darkness, the inner demons, regrets, pain, and conflicts within us, and how all this intertwines with a medical-pharma scam. I felt this was something beyond fiction. It was real, and I could relate with the story and the characters so well.
Many a time, when people are shooting for a horror thriller, they feel a negative energy even after the shooting is over. Did you also feel anything like that?
No, we didn’t feel anything like that. Out of a 45-day schedule, about 30 were night shoots. Even though we were filming entirely at night, I never felt it because the atmosphere on set was so light and comforting. Except for one location at a hospital, which felt spooky. Other than that, none of us experienced any real sense of horror. Shooting a horror film is more like choreography—it’s very technical. You’re focused on getting the expression right in that exact moment. We had very short time for everything and had to wrap up before sunrise, so most of the time we were just racing against the clock.
With so many night shoots, didn’t you end up with dark circles?
I was sleep-deprived for sure. I used to return home at 7 or 8 am, sleep, and leave at 2 or 3 pm for the shoot. We barely slept, but thanks to my makeup artist, you’d never know—she did a great job hiding the dark circles (laughs).
Streaming on Amazon Prime.