Ceiri Torjussen’s gripping background score for Delhi Crime Season 3 earns rave reviews

Emphasising the importance of collaboration and experimentation, Ceiri added, “Director Tanuj Chopra and I have a strong creative relationship, having worked together on a couple of projects before Delhi Crime. From the very beginning, our conversations gave me the creative freedom to experiment and discover new ways of scoring a scene. This process allowed me to respond instinctively to the script and later fine-tune the music as the edit evolved. Finding the balance between realism, suspense, and emotional respite became a guiding principle for every episode. This season pushed my boundaries creatively, and I’m grateful to Tanuj for trusting me to explore and craft a sound that feels authentic to this world and contributes meaningfully to the emotional weight of the storytelling.”

With Season 3 of the show, Ceiri once again proves his mastery in crafting music that is not only heard but deeply felt, showing why he is regarded as one of the most versatile and intuitive composers working today.

The success of the latest season has also renewed interest in his earlier work, including Season 2, while highlighting his remarkable journey. A multi-award-winning composer, Ceiri has scored music for films, television, OTT, and documentary projects across the US, India, and Europe, consistently pushing the boundaries of what music can achieve in visual storytelling. As his body of work continues to expand across global OTT platforms, Ceiri remains a name to watch. With Delhi Crime connecting with audiences around the world, his music continues to stand out, subtle yet powerful, and unforgettable in the impact it leaves behind.