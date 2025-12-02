Ceiri Torjussen’s gripping background score for Delhi Crime Season 3 earns rave reviews

As Delhi Crime Season 3 makes waves among fans and critics alike, one name continues to stand out beyond the show’s gripping tension and sharp storytelling, Ceiri Torjussen. The acclaimed & multi-award-winning composer behind the season’s powerful background score received overwhelming praise not just from audiences, but also from industry stalwarts.
Having written more than five and a half hours of original music for the latest season, Ceiri’s score intensifies the drama while adding emotional depth to the series’ portrayal of human trafficking, enriching the narrative with a soundscape that is tense, human, and deeply atmospheric.
Returning after scoring Season 2, Ceiri was thrilled with the phenomenal success of the show. This season, he expands Delhi Crime’s sonic universe with a palette that is gritty, synth-driven, and heart-wrenching earning praise from both audiences and industry critics. Ceiri’s association with the series began when he joined the last season and successfully carried forward the show’s distinct tone of synth textures paired with tension-driven energy, while carefully evolving and introducing his own textural language and sound to suit a different narrative landscape.
In Season 3, the story unfolds around a more sophisticated yet equally ruthless criminal gang, alongside the harrowing journey of young girls who are abducted and trafficked. To capture these contrasting perspectives, Ceiri created a dark, bass-heavy motif for the antagonists and a mournful, unsettling soundscape for the victims, ensuring both journeys remain impactful and vividly felt throughout the season. This duality runs through every episode, giving the series a sonic spine that heightens both suspense and empathy.
Speaking about his creative process and the memorable moments from the project, Ceiri shared, “The response to the score has been astonishing. I wanted the music this season to not only heighten the tension, but also truly reflect the human cost of the crimes at the heart of the story. The challenge was to balance the brutality of the antagonists with the vulnerability and resilience of the girls whose lives are torn apart. If the audience feels both fear and empathy while watching, then I have done my job.”
Emphasising the importance of collaboration and experimentation, Ceiri added, “Director Tanuj Chopra and I have a strong creative relationship, having worked together on a couple of projects before Delhi Crime. From the very beginning, our conversations gave me the creative freedom to experiment and discover new ways of scoring a scene. This process allowed me to respond instinctively to the script and later fine-tune the music as the edit evolved. Finding the balance between realism, suspense, and emotional respite became a guiding principle for every episode. This season pushed my boundaries creatively, and I’m grateful to Tanuj for trusting me to explore and craft a sound that feels authentic to this world and contributes meaningfully to the emotional weight of the storytelling.”
With Season 3 of the show, Ceiri once again proves his mastery in crafting music that is not only heard but deeply felt, showing why he is regarded as one of the most versatile and intuitive composers working today.
The success of the latest season has also renewed interest in his earlier work, including Season 2, while highlighting his remarkable journey. A multi-award-winning composer, Ceiri has scored music for films, television, OTT, and documentary projects across the US, India, and Europe, consistently pushing the boundaries of what music can achieve in visual storytelling. As his body of work continues to expand across global OTT platforms, Ceiri remains a name to watch. With Delhi Crime connecting with audiences around the world, his music continues to stand out, subtle yet powerful, and unforgettable in the impact it leaves behind.