Four More Shots Please! bids farewell with Aishwarya Mohanraj’s stand-Up roast

As the International Emmy-nominated series Four More Shots Please! concludes its journey on Prime Video with a final season, fans continue to celebrate the stories of Damini (Sayani Gupta), Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), Umang (Bani J), and Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo). The farewell chapter has sparked heartfelt conversations about friendship, ambition, and womanhood, reaffirming the deep emotional connection audiences have developed with the show over the years. Adding a playful twist to this goodbye is a special stand-up performance by popular comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj.

Four More Shots Please! Season 4 finale brings friendship, laughter, and Aishwarya Mohanraj’s stand-up special

Inspired by Siddhi’s on-screen stand-up arc, the set is a sharp, self-aware roast that humorously calls out the chaos of adulthood, the unpredictability of relationships, and the everyday absurdities the show has always embraced. Aishwarya’s performance is built around a presentation, with each slide serving as a visual punchline. Styled as a mock “life presentation,” the set cleverly dissects each character’s journey across the seasons, turning observations into roasts and reflections into laughter. The performance feels like a seamless extension of Siddhi’s stand-up moments, capturing the spirit of the Four More Shots Please! universe.

More than just comedy, the roast acts as a celebratory after-party for the final season—honest, irreverent, and unapologetically real—a perfect way to raise one last toast to the show’s legacy, one laugh at a time.

Starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo, the finale also features Prateik Smita Patil, Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray, and Ankur Rathee reprising their roles, with Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta, and Kunaal Roy Kapur joining the cast this season. Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, Four More Shots Please! Season 4 is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, developed and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, and directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani. The series is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

