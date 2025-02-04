Bengal’s underworld exposed in ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’

Adding to the excitement, Prosenjit Chatterjee will be seen in a powerful political role. This marks the first time Jeet and Prosenjit will share screen space, making it a major highlight for fans of Bengali cinema. The show also features a stellar ensemble cast, including Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty and Shraddha Das.

Created by Neeraj Pandey, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter aims to bring a fresh yet intense crime story to the screen.“The stakes are higher, the truths are darker, and the challenges are grittier,” said Neeraj. The show is directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, with Neeraj co-writing the script along with Debatma and Samrat Chakraborty. Produced by Shital Bhatia, the series promises action, drama, and a deep dive into Bengal’s crime world.