Kriti Kharbanda is all set to conquer the OTT world with ‘Rana Naidu’ season 2

Stunning actress, Kriti Kharbanda levels up to conquer the digital landscape, makes her OTT debut in Netflix’s high-octane series, Rana Naidu season 2.
Speaking about her debut, Kriti shared, "I am thrilled to be a part of Rana Naidu Season 2. This role is unlike anything I've done before, and it has allowed me to explore a darker, more complex character. The OTT platform offers a unique opportunity to reach a global audience, and I am excited to see how viewers react to this new side of me."
The enticing teaser that already racked up 594k views overnight, showcases a bold and thrilling version of Kriti, leaving her fans more excited than ever. Audiences have witnessed the mysterious Shaina in Raaz Reboot and the charming Rajkumari Meena in Housefull 4, but this time the crime drama, Rana Naidu season 2 will unveil a whole new, dark boss lady persona of the multifaceted actress, that will surprise the audience.
Kriti becomes a part of the powerful and iconic ensemble including Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal, and Surveen Chawla. In addition to this significant milestone in her career, Kriti will also be co-starring with Sunny Singh in edgy neo-noir comic tragedy Risky Romeo directed by Abir Sengupta. The film is a unique blend of dark humor and eccentric characters which will further highlight Kriti’s dynamic range and versatility on screen.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)