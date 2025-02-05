Kriti Kharbanda is all set to conquer the OTT world with ‘Rana Naidu’ season 2

Stunning actress, Kriti Kharbanda levels up to conquer the digital landscape, makes her OTT debut in Netflix’s high-octane series, Rana Naidu season 2.

Speaking about her debut, Kriti shared, "I am thrilled to be a part of Rana Naidu Season 2. This role is unlike anything I've done before, and it has allowed me to explore a darker, more complex character. The OTT platform offers a unique opportunity to reach a global audience, and I am excited to see how viewers react to this new side of me."