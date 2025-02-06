Meet the woman ensuring the puppies shine at ‘Puppy Bowl XXI’

Before the Kansas City Chiefs secured their place in Super Bowl LIX, one player was already gearing up for a different kind of championship—this time, coaching a rescue puppy.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and his girlfriend, Nani Hinton, visited The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City last October to help a young pup named Parsnip prepare for his big debut at Puppy Bowl XXI. The four-month-old mixed-breed, recovering from a broken leg, had been selected to participate in the beloved canine sporting event.

“I’m his coach,” Nnadi joked at the time. “I’m putting him through rigorous training. He’s young, full of raw potential, but he’s going to be a star.”

Puppy Bowl: A platform for rescue pups

Since its launch in 2005, Puppy Bowl has been a heartwarming counterprogramming event to the Super Bowl, promoting pet adoption while entertaining audiences with its playful canine athletes. The show features over 100 rescue dogs from shelters across the United States, competing by scoring touchdowns—crossing a goal line while carrying a toy.

For many of these puppies, including Parsnip, the event marks an important step toward finding a loving home. When Parsnip arrived at The Humane Society in August, he was healing from a fractured leg. After eight weeks in foster care, he was back on his paws, ready for action.

“Parsnip is a sweet little pup,” said Sydney Mollentine, president and CEO of The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City. “He’s been recovering well and as you can see, he has no trouble running around now.”

Despite his newfound energy, Parsnip’s enthusiasm sometimes got the better of him.

“You’ll see one little squirrel—he’s gone. A toy? He’s gone. He spots people? He’s off,” Nnadi said with a laugh, calling the pup ‘Parsnickety.’ “But once we get that laser focus, he’s going to be phenomenal.”

Although Puppy Bowl is pre-recorded, fans can rest easy knowing Parsnip’s story has a happy ending—since filming, he has found his forever home.

A long-standing commitment to rescue dogs

Nnadi’s involvement with Puppy Bowl is just one part of his dedication to animal welfare. Over the years, he has helped facilitate over 500 dog adoptions by covering adoption fees and working with local shelters, including The Humane Society and KC Pet Project.

His passion for rescue work began with his own dog, Rocky.

“When I first got him, he was incredibly timid. His living conditions before weren’t great—he wasn’t around many people, the lighting was poor and he had no real comfort,” Nnadi shared. “It made me think about what so many dogs go through just to survive.”

With time, patience and love, Rocky transformed into a confident, playful companion—a process that deeply influenced Nnadi’s outlook.

“I believe everyone should experience the joy of having a furry friend,” he said.

The impact of advocacy

The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, which has been operating since 1912, is grateful for Nnadi’s ongoing support in raising awareness for pet adoption. With his help, many rescue dogs have had the chance to find families who will cherish them.

As Puppy Bowl XXI kicks off on Sunday at 2 p.m. EST on Animal Planet, audiences will watch rescue pups like Parsnip take centre stage, showing not only their playful spirit but also the importance of giving shelter animals a second chance.

And later that day, when Nnadi takes the field with the Chiefs for Super Bowl LIX, he’ll know that—win or lose—he’s already helped a team of deserving pups score big.