Here are 8 must-watch OTT releases coming your way soon!

New month, new binge list! From thrillers to heartwarming dramas, here are seven upcoming OTT releases you shouldn’t miss.
Docuseries: Surviving Black Hawk Down
The series delves into the real-life events of the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, an intense conflict between US forces and Somali fighters. This series offers firsthand accounts from both American soldiers and Somali combatants, providing a comprehensive and immersive perspective on the battle. February 10. On Netflix.
Drama: Mrs
Directed by Aarti Kadav, starring Sanya Malhotra, Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya, the film follows Richa, a trained dancer and dance teacher, who, after marrying Diwakar, a wealthy doctor, confronts societal expectations imposed on her as a wife. The film delves into her journey of self-discovery and empowerment within the confines of traditional marital roles. The movie is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen (2021). Language: Hindi. February 7. On Zee5.
Romance: La Dolce Villa
Scott Foley plays the role of Eric Field, a former chef-turned-businessman who travels to Italy to discourage his daughter, Olivia (played by Maia Reficco), from renovating a dilapidated villa. During his stay, Eric finds himself enchanted by the local culture and forms a connection with the town’s mayor, Francesca, portrayed by Violante Placido. February 13. On Netflix.
Drama: Bada Naam Karenge
The series follows the story of Rishabh and Surbhi, two young individuals from different backgrounds who navigate the complexities of modern relationships while trying to meet societal expectations. The narrative delves into how the younger generation grapples with both evolving ideals and the weight of familial traditions in a rapidly changing world. Language: Hindi. February 7. On SonyLIV.
Documentary: The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan
This series explores the storied cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan. It delves into the intricate past and present of this intense competition, featuring insights from cricket legends such as Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram. The series provides never-before-seen footage and anecdotes from the players. February 7. On Netflix.
Sports: Manchester United vs Leicester City
These two Premier League sides meet in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend. In the third round of the competition, Leicester City thrashed QPR 6-2, while Manchester United beat Arsenal 5-3 on penalties. Will the defending champions, Manchester United, be able to progress to the next round or will Leicester pull off an upset? February 8, 1.30 am. On SonyLIV.
Drama: The Mehta Boys
This upcoming film, marking Boman Irani’s directorial debut, delves into the intricate dynamics of a father-son relationship. The story centres on a strained bond between the two, which is put to the test when they are compelled to spend 48 hours together. This unexpected proximity leads them on a tumultuous yet transformative journey, shedding light on unresolved tensions and fostering a deeper understanding between them. Language: Hindi. February 7. On Amazon Prime Video.