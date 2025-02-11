JK Simmons discusses voicing Omni-Man alongside Seth Rogen in ‘Invincible S3’

JK Simmons, the voice of the mighty (and morally questionable) Omni-Man, just dropped some juicy details about season 3 of Prime Video's hit animated series. And guess what? He's been hanging out (virtually, of course) with Seth Rogen, aka the hilarious Allen the Alien!

As per a media source, Simmons teased the epic dynamic between Omni-Man and Allen, hinting at some "unexpected" twists and turns. "Well, it's unexpected, I hope. And I'm always loath to even get close to any spoilers, but I loved the whole season, the whole third season, and exploring the relationship between Omni-Man and Allen the Alien that, you know, based on the first two seasons, you know, there was a continuing surprise to me. And also getting to play scenes with Seth Rogen was, you know, even though we were never in the room at the same time, I did get to respond to what Seth had already laid down a few times," he said as per the source

What makes this season so special? "Well, it's that inner turmoil, right? There's the alpha, the Viltrumite, the Omni-Man, and then he's sort of reluctantly feeling these tinges of humanity invading his being. And then, he spends a significant amount of time, basically in a very intimate one-on-one situation with Allen the Alien, of all beings. It was a really fun season to continue to explore what that brings out in Omni-Man/Nolan. Well, you're in a room with Allen the Alien/Seth Rogen. You either have to just listen to him never shutting up, or you have to get chatty in return. I love the way that, first of all, the plot brought us to that point and we really got to just kind of wallow in it, and see more, hear more, of Omni-Man philosophizing and justifying and arguing and even being funny from time to time," he added, as per the source.

But the good news doesn't stop there! The source also reported that Simmons highlighted that Invincible Season 4 is already in production! Invincible, based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, boasts an all-star voice cast, including Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh. Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video