From thrillers to dramas: 7 upcoming OTT releases to add to your watchlist

With an exciting lineup of films and series hitting streaming platforms, February is shaping up to be a binge-worthy month for OTT lovers. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas, here are seven upcoming releases that deserve a spot on your watchlist.
Comedy: Oops Ab Kya?
The story follows Roohi, portrayed by Shweta Basu Prasad, whose life takes an unexpected turn after an accidental artificial insemination, with the donor being her current boss. The series delves into the ensuing chaos and humour as Roohi navigates this unforeseen situation. The cast includes Ashim Gulati, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sonali Kulkarni, Apara Mehta, Abhay Mahajan and Amy Aela. Language: Hindi. February 20. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Romance: Dhoom Dhaam
Yami Gautam plays Koyal, who is adventurous and bold, while Pratik Gandhi plays Veer, a shy vet. Unexpectedly married, their wedding night turns chaotic due to a mistaken identity. On the run from goons and police, they search for a mysterious individual named ‘Charlie’, facing wild twists, quirky strangers and unexpected challenges, all while learning more about each other along the way. Language: Hindi. February 14. On Netflix.
Thriller: Zero Day
This six-episode limited series stars Robert De Niro as George Mullen, a former US president tasked with investigating a catastrophic cyberattack that has caused nationwide chaos and thousands of fatalities. Angela Bassett co-stars as the current president, Evelyn Mitchell, who collaborates with Mullen to identify the perpetrators and prevent further attacks. February 20. On Netflix.
Action: Marco
This action thriller starring Unni Mukundan, follows the life of Marco, who seeks vengeance after the brutal murder of his adopted brother, Victor. As he delves deeper, Marco uncovers shocking truths that challenge his quest. Language: Malayalam. February 14. On SonyLIV.
Sports: Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan
Two of the biggest clubs in Indian football go head to head when Mohun Bagan take on Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League. The Mariners sit comfortably at the top of the table while Manjappada need a victory to come closer to the quarter final spot. The two sides last met in December where Mohun Bagan dramatically snatched victory, scoring in the fifth minute of added time. Will this one also be as entertaining? February 15, 7.30 pm. On JioCinema.
Romance: Pyaar Testing
The series stars Satyajeet Dubey as Dhruv Pratap Rathore, an architect and water conservationist and Plabita Borthakur as Amrita Singh Chauhan, a vegan café owner and animal rights activist. The story follows their unconventional decision to enter a two-month platonic live-in relationship to test their compatibility before marriage, challenging traditional norms within their conservative Rajput families. Language: Hindi. February 14. On Zee5.
Thriller: The Gorge
This upcoming film stars Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy as two highly trained operatives assigned to guard opposite sides of a vast, mysterious gorge. As they maintain their posts, they develop a bond from a distance. When an evil force emerges from below, they must collaborate to survive the impending threat. February 14. On Apple TV+