From thrillers to dramas: 7 upcoming OTT releases to add to your watchlist

Sports: Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan

Two of the biggest clubs in Indian football go head to head when Mohun Bagan take on Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League. The Mariners sit comfortably at the top of the table while Manjappada need a victory to come closer to the quarter final spot. The two sides last met in December where Mohun Bagan dramatically snatched victory, scoring in the fifth minute of added time. Will this one also be as entertaining? February 15, 7.30 pm. On JioCinema.