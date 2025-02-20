Reginaa Cassandra tells ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ co-star Ajith, ‘Your love for breaking notions and stereotypes is so addictive’

Actress Reginaa Cassandra, who played one of the antagonists in the Ajith Kumar-starrer Vidaamuyarchi, has now thanked everyone in the unit including actor Ajith Kumar, whose love for breaking notions and stereotypes, she says, was addictive.

Taking to Instagram to pen a lengthy post, Reginaa said, “To play an antagonist that your audience falls in love with is a high that only a lucky few get to experience. Being one of them wasn’t something I planned, of course. Who plans these things anyway?! But gosh, has it been exhilarating.”

She then wrote about each of her unit members, beginning with director Magizh Thirumeni. She said, “When Magizh Thirumeni sir was confident that I should only dub, I felt a rush of excitement and mixed emotions. His patience and the grace with which he handles situations truly set him apart.”

She then thanked Ajith saying, “Ajith Kumar sir, your love for breaking notions and stereotypes, and always encouraging everyone around you to live life to the fullest with all the passion one can muster, is so addictive. One just needs to watch and learn. Thank you for the beautiful memories.”

To Trisha, she said, “Your journey has been such an inspiration to me. I’m in awe of the magic you create.” Talking about actor Arjun Sarjaa, Reginaa wrote, “No one before, no one after. I’m a fan of that swag!”