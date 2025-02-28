Check out these seven exciting OTT releases to stream this week

Sports: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

These two spanish giants meet in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid, the 15-time Champions League winners, will be hoping to progress through to the next round, after they beat Manchester City in the playoffs. Atletico Madrid, who have never won the tournament, will look to get a decisive win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium before the two sides meet again in the reverse fixture next week. March 5, 1.30 am. On SonyLIV.