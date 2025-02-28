Check out these seven exciting OTT releases to stream this week

This week’s OTT releases offer thrilling mysteries, heartfelt dramas, lifestyle content and a high-stakes football clash — ensuring something for every viewer.
Lifestyle: With Love, Meghan
Hosted by Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, the series will feature Meghan sharing her passion for cooking, gardening; entertaining, inviting friends and special guests to her California estate to explore these interests. Notable guests include actress Mindy Kaling, chef Roy Choi and Meghan’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer. March 4. On Netflix.
Sports: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
These two spanish giants meet in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid, the 15-time Champions League winners, will be hoping to progress through to the next round, after they beat Manchester City in the playoffs. Atletico Madrid, who have never won the tournament, will look to get a decisive win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium before the two sides meet again in the reverse fixture next week. March 5, 1.30 am. On SonyLIV.
Thriller: Dabba Cartel
Directed by Shonali Bose, the series revolves around five ordinary women who secretly run a high-stakes cartel under the guise of a food delivery service. The narrative explores themes of female empowerment, friendship and the complexities of leading double lives. Language: Hindi. February 28. On Netflix.
Drama: Shontaan
This legal drama directed by Raj Chakraborty explores the strained relationship between an elderly couple and their neglectful son. Mithun Chakraborty and Anashua Majumdar portray the parents, while Ritwick Chakraborty plays their son. Subhashree Ganguly appears as a dedicated lawyer advocating for the parents’ rights. Language: Bengali. February 28. On Hoichoi.
Thriller: Suzhal: The Vortex (Season 2)
In Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2, sub-inspector Sakkarai investigates activist Chellappa’s murder during Kaalipattanam’s Ashtakaali festival. The story follows the aftermath of Season 1’s revelations about Nandini’s past and Guna’s death. As secrets resurface, Sakkarai and Nandini face personal and communal turmoil amid unfolding conspiracies tied to local traditions. Language: Tamil. February 28. On Amazon Prime Video.
Drama: Love Under Construction
Directed by Vishnu G Raghav, the series stars Neeraj Madhav as Vinod, a man who returns to Kerala after working in the Gulf, aiming to fulfill his family’s dream of building a house. As he embarks on this journey, he faces various challenges, including societal expectations and personal relationships. Language: Malayalam. February 28. On JioHotstar.
Horror: Wolf Man
Directed by Leigh Whannell, the film serves as a modern reboot of the classic The Wolf Man (1941), bringing a fresh perspective to the iconic werewolf narrative. Blake Lovell (Christopher Abbott) moves his family to his childhood home in rural Oregon to mend their strained relationship. Their retreat turns into a nightmare when an unseen creature attacks. Trapped inside, Blake transforms into a werewolf, forcing his wife to confront the terror within and outside. February 28. On BookMyShow Stream.