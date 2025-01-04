Actor Anujoy Chattopadhyay reflects on his year-long acting journey and success in OTT
With back-to-back OTT hits, Anujoy Chattopadhyay is suddenly the talk of the town, with the Bengali audiences trying to find out as much as they can about the talented actor. From Lojja’s verbally abusive husband Partha to Nikosh Chhaya’s traumatised Sanjoy; and from Talmar Romeo Juliet’s short-tempered yet responsible and loving family man Somnath to Kaalratri’s Satyaki with a dark past, his versatility impressed one and all. We have a candid chat with the man of the moment reflecting on his acting journey so far.
Excerpts:
What attracted you to play Satyaki in Kaalratri?
When I was told it’s a polices’ character I could visualize myself wearing a Khakee costume. But I figured that being a policeman is just his profession. He is hungry to find the truth but personally he has his own history. That attracted me most. Also, I had worked with Ayan in Nikhoj and trusted him to give me a unique character.
Do you think Lojja was a career changing milestone in your journey?
Yes. Success is also tied behind this question. People have started recognizing me through Lojja. When I started with theatre, less people used to recognize me. But Lojja made people recognize me. And then they started recollecting other works of mine as well.
How do you get into the skin of your characters, each of which are so layered?
It feels good to know that I was able to communicate my characters to the audience. Reading the character for the first time gives me the primary idea about the character. After that I try to find the little nuances of the character’s existence. Finally, I search for myself in the character.
Which has been the most difficult part to play in your career?
When I play a role, I believe that is the most difficult to play. Post that, when I move to another character that appears to be the most difficult.
A character you want to explore in the future…
Brutal murderer
Is it difficult to play greyer shades?
Definitely! But an actor’s work is to push the character to the grey zone even if it’s a very clean character. I mean I’m not playing the role of a divine power. Even if I had done that I would have tried to find the issues that are being dealt with.
What kind of script attracts you?
A narrative which finds the reflection of the struggles and penchants of the middle class community.
What kind of content do you like to watch?
Theatre, it’s a habit that has been inculcated within me since childhood; and Bengali movies.
Has your experience in theatre helped you face the camera?
Completely! Everything I spoke about becoming a character, it comes from my practice of theatre. Theatre has taught me how to perform, how to look at a character and to not worry if you fail; and accept it gracefully.
How do you balance your theatre performances and facing the camera?
I am habituated with it. I may be giving slightly less time to theatre now because for shootings I can’t tell to schedule them as per my rehearsal timings. In such cases I won’t be able to work, although sometimes such sacrifices are needed. Say when I have my new production I will concentrate more on that or I choose a time when I will be able to give my full attention to the theatre performance.
How do you see your evolution as an actor throughout the year?
I believe I cannot measure my success just as an actor. As a human, what the roles gave me, that is more important. As a person I have become calmer and my self confidence has increased. I have also come to terms with accepting failure a lot more than before.
So what have you taken from your characters?
From Lojja, I have become more conscious of my behaviour towards others. I have learnt how to play such a uniquely traumatized character from Nikosh Chhaya. The ability to be responsible but not getting crushed by the baggage that comes along from Talmar Romeo Juliet and searching the fun in between anything serious from Kaalratri are my takeaways.