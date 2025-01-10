Check out these 7 upcoming OTT releases this weekend

We have you covered with the latest OTT releases.
Docuseries: With Love, Meghan
This upcoming lifestyle series is hosted and produced by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. In this series, Meghan invites friends and notable guests to a picturesque California estate, where she shares her passions for cooking, gardening and hosting. The show aims to offer an intimate glimpse into her world, celebrating the joys of entertainment and friendship. January 15. On Netflix.
Drama: Black Warrant
Inspired by the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, the series delves into the life of rookie jailer Sunil Gupta at Tihar Jail in the 1980s, navigating the harsh realities of India’s most notorious prison. Amidst systemic corruption and high-profile cases, he faces moral dilemmas and power struggles, exposing the complex layers of crime, justice and human survival. Language: Hindi. January 10. On Netflix.
Horror: Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Inspired by RL Stine’s renowned book series, the narrative centres on fraternal twins, Devin and Cece Brewer, who move in with their recently divorced father, Anthony. As they adjust to their new life, the twins uncover dark secrets within their home, leading them into a chilling mystery involving the disappearance of four teenagers in 1994. The cast includes David Schwimmer, Elijah M Cooper and Galilea La Salvia, among others. January 10. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Thriller: Happily Married
Starring Pruthvi Ambaar and Manvita Kamath, the film unravels the story of a seemingly perfect couple whose marriage spirals into chaos, exposing secrets, mistrust and violence. As love turns toxic, the psychological thriller explores the dark depths of relationships, challenging perceptions of trust and reality in an intense, gripping narrative of emotional and physical unraveling. Language: Kannada. January 10. On BookMyShow Stream.
Drama: Public Disorder
The story follows Matteo, a police officer assigned to manage the growing public disturbances in an unnamed city. As he navigates his professional duties, he finds his personal and emotional world increasingly tied to the chaos outside. The film explores how the pressure of maintaining order impacts his relationships, morality and sense of self. January 15. On Netflix.
Sports: Arsenal vs Manchester United
These two heavyweights of English football go up against each other in the third round of the FA Cup. Following an entertaining 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, Manchester United will be hoping to put up a similar show against Arsenal, while The Gunners will be looking to progress through to the next round of this cup competition, which they have won a record 14 times. December 12, 8.30 pm. On SonyLIV.
Nature: A Real Bug’s Life (Season 2)
The second season continues to explore the intricate lives of insects across the globe, highlighting their remarkable adaptations and roles in maintaining ecological balance. From dense Amazon rainforests to bustling urban environments, the series reveals how insects thrive in diverse habitats. January 15. On Disney+ Hotstar.