Check out these 7 upcoming OTT releases this weekend

Sports: Arsenal vs Manchester United

These two heavyweights of English football go up against each other in the third round of the FA Cup. Following an entertaining 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, Manchester United will be hoping to put up a similar show against Arsenal, while The Gunners will be looking to progress through to the next round of this cup competition, which they have won a record 14 times. December 12, 8.30 pm. On SonyLIV.