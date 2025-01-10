WWE's 'Monday Night RAW' Netflix debut averages 2.6M households in US, had 4.9M views globally

The first episode of World Wrestling Entertainment's Monday Night RAW on Netflix had 4.9 million views globally and averaged 2.6 million households in the US, according to VideoAmp.

Monday's three-hour show from the Intuit Dome outside of Los Angeles kicked off WWE's 10-year partnership with Netflix. The agreement, reached last January, is worth in excess of $5 billion with an option for Netflix to extend for an additional 10 years or opt out after five.

RAW averaged 1.2 million viewers last year on USA Network, according to Nielsen. Using Nielsen figures, it would be the highest-viewed episode since last year's April 8 show, which was the night after WrestleMania, averaged 2.36 million in the US. According to WWE, it was the most-viewed episode in five years.