Farhana Bodi talks about glitz, glamour and her role in ‘Dubai Bling Season 3’

Farhana Bodi, the Indian-born, Dubai-based influencer and entrepreneur, has returned to captivate audiences in the much-anticipated Season 3 of Dubai Bling, premiering January 8, 2025. Known for her empowering platform, I Woman of the World, Farhana seamlessly intertwines fashion, family, and entrepreneurship, all while staying unapologetically authentic. This season, she promises to deliver a mix of glamour, drama, and personal revelations, giving viewers an exclusive glimpse into her dynamic world.

Born in India and raised in South Africa, Farhana’s journey has been one of resilience and reinvention. From her early days as a makeup artist and model in London to becoming a global influencer based in Dubai, she has consistently followed her passion for fashion and culture.

“Growing up in South Africa, I was always fascinated by the blend of diverse cultures around me,” she shares. “When I moved to Dubai, it gave me a global platform to connect with people worldwide through social media.” Her hard work and commitment to staying true to herself have been the cornerstones of her success.