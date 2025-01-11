Farhana Bodi talks about glitz, glamour and her role in ‘Dubai Bling Season 3’

Farhana Bodi, the Indian-born, Dubai-based influencer and entrepreneur, has returned to captivate audiences in the much-anticipated Season 3 of Dubai Bling, premiering January 8, 2025. Known for her empowering platform, I Woman of the World, Farhana seamlessly intertwines fashion, family, and entrepreneurship, all while staying unapologetically authentic. This season, she promises to deliver a mix of glamour, drama, and personal revelations, giving viewers an exclusive glimpse into her dynamic world.
Born in India and raised in South Africa, Farhana’s journey has been one of resilience and reinvention. From her early days as a makeup artist and model in London to becoming a global influencer based in Dubai, she has consistently followed her passion for fashion and culture.
“Growing up in South Africa, I was always fascinated by the blend of diverse cultures around me,” she shares. “When I moved to Dubai, it gave me a global platform to connect with people worldwide through social media.” Her hard work and commitment to staying true to herself have been the cornerstones of her success.
Farhana’s blog, I Woman of the World, reflects her vision of empowering women and celebrating their strength, beauty, and resilience. “I wanted to create a space where women could connect, inspire, and uplift each other,” she explains. “It’s about showing that every woman has the power to achieve her dreams and make a difference.” This ethos is deeply rooted in her desire to support and champion her fellow women, a theme she continues to emphasise across her various ventures.
Joining Dubai Bling was another step in her journey of self-expression and storytelling. “It was an opportunity to showcase the vibrant lifestyle of living in Dubai while highlighting my entrepreneurial journey and the unique challenges of balancing motherhood, business, and social media,” she says. While the series has amplified her brand and introduced her to a global audience, Farhana is quick to point out that the show only offers glimpses of her multifaceted life. “There’s always more depth to a person than what’s shown on screen,” she remarks.
As the only Indian participant on Dubai Bling, Farhana takes immense pride in representing her heritage. “It’s an honour to be a global Indian face on such a platform,” she says. “I want every Indian girl to feel inspired by my journey and know that their culture and dreams can coexist on a global stage.”
Despite the drama and scrutiny that come with being on a reality show, Farhana remains grounded. “Public scrutiny is part of being in the spotlight, but I focus on staying true to myself. Constructive feedback helps me grow, and I’ve learned to not let negativity affect me. Not everyone will see the full picture, and that’s okay.”
Off-screen, Farhana’s personal style reflects her bold and glamorous persona. She describes it as “a blend of sophistication, boldness, and a touch of edge,” and credits her evolving confidence for allowing her to experiment with different looks over the years. Her love for bright colours and edgy fashion remains a signature element of her style.
As she looks to the future, Farhana is focused on expanding her brand and exploring new entrepreneurial ventures. “There are exciting projects in the pipeline,” she teases. “I’m looking forward to seeing where this journey takes me next.” For Farhana Bodi, the journey is just as dazzling as the destination, and she’s inviting the world to join her every step of the way.