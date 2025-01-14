Makers announce blockbuster Telugu slate for 2025

Netflix is ringing in 2025 with a power-packed lineup of Telugu films, featuring some of the biggest stars and most anticipated stories. Following the success of hits like Devara Part 1, Guntur Kaaram, and Salaar in 2024, the streaming platform is doubling down on Telugu cinema with fresh narratives and compelling performances. Each title will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, ensuring widespread accessibility. With such a dynamic lineup, 2025 is set to be another remarkable year for Telugu cinema on Netflix.