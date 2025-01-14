Makers announce blockbuster Telugu slate for 2025

Netflix is ringing in 2025 with a power-packed lineup of Telugu films, featuring some of the biggest stars and most anticipated stories. Following the success of hits like Devara Part 1, Guntur Kaaram, and Salaar in 2024, the streaming platform is doubling down on Telugu cinema with fresh narratives and compelling performances. Each title will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, ensuring widespread accessibility. With such a dynamic lineup, 2025 is set to be another remarkable year for Telugu cinema on Netflix.
From high-octane action thrillers to courtroom dramas, Netflix’s Telugu slate is set to captivate audiences globally. Here’s what’s in store:
OG: Starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan, this film promises gripping drama and action.
Anaganaga Oka Raju: A quirky tale with Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles.
Court: State vs A Nobody: Priyadarshi and Sivaji bring intense courtroom drama to life.
Jack: Siddhu Jonnalagadda stars in this thrilling adventure.
Mad Square: Featuring Sangeeth Shoban, Narne Nithin, and Ram Nithin, this promises fresh storytelling.
Mass Jathara: Ravi Teja brings his signature style to this high-energy entertainer.
Thandel: A romantic drama led by Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.
VD12: Vijay Deverakonda headlines this action-packed thriller.
Hit 3 – The Third Case: Nani returns in the much-awaited continuation of the Hit franchise.