These 7 upcoming OTT releases are not to be missed out on!

We have you covered with the upcoming OTT releases from January 17 to 23.
Documentary: The Roshans
The series delves into the legacy of Bollywood’s Roshan family, spanning three generations of significant contributions to Indian cinema. It traces the family’s journey from composer Roshan Lal Nagrath, through his sons — actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and composer Rajesh Roshan — to the grandson, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. It examines their collective impact on Indian film through music, directing and acting. Language: Hindi. January 17. On Netflix.
Sports: Manchester United vs Brighton
The Red Devils welcome Brighton to Old Trafford in the Premier League this weekend. The two sides met at the American Express Stadium in August last year, where Brighton triumphed over Manchester United, thanks to a late winner by João Pedro. Who will be taking the three points this time? January 19, 7.30 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Action: The Night Agent (Season 2)
The series continues to follow the life of Peter Sutherland, portrayed by Gabriel Basso, who, after his efforts to save the president in Season 1, becomes a Night Agent. This new role propels him into a secretive organisation where danger is ever-present and trust is scarce. The upcoming season promises an even more intense and gripping storyline, with Peter navigating a treacherous landscape filled with betrayal and shifting allegiances. January 23. On Netflix.
Comedy: Back in Action
Starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, the film follows Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx), former CIA spies who have retired to start a family. Their peaceful life is disrupted when their secret identities are exposed, forcing them back into the world of espionage. The cast also includes Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott and Jamie Demetriou. January 17. On Netflix.
Sci-fi: Severance (Season 2)
This acclaimed series is back with its second season this weekend. Consisting of 10 episodes, the series will continue to explore the lives of employees at Lumon Industries, where a medical procedure called ‘severance’ separates their work and personal memories. The second season delves deeper into the mysteries of Lumon, introducing new characters and expanding on the complex dynamics between the ‘innie’ and ‘outie’ personas. January 17. On Apple TV+
Action: Paatal Lok (Season 2)
Season 2 of this crime thriller series delves deeper into the complex world of crime, corruption and the harsh realities of India’s societal strata. Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat, continues to grapple with the aftermath of the events in Season 1, where he faced the moral dilemmas of his profession and the underworld. He becomes more entangled in a broader conspiracy that extends beyond his initial investigation. Language: Hindi. January 17. On Amazon Prime Video.
Thriller: Prime Target
This upcoming conspiracy thriller series stars Leo Woodall as Edward Brooks, a brilliant mathematics postgraduate on the verge of a groundbreaking discovery involving prime numbers, which could potentially unlock access to every computer worldwide and Quintessa Swindell as Taylah Sanders, an NSA agent assigned to monitor mathematicians. Together, they uncover a complex conspiracy aimed at sabotaging Edward’s work. January 22. On Apple TV+