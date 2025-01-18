‘Brinda is a mother and a tigress’: Swastika Mukherjee on ‘Nikhoj 2’
“As a mother, this role hit home for me,” says Swastika Mukherjee, reflecting on her powerful portrayal of DCP Brinda Basu in Nikhoj 2. With a missing daughter at the heart of the plot, the stakes have never been higher for Brinda. Ayan Chakraborti’s thriller returns with a gripping narrative, stunning visuals and layered characters that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Swastika opens up about Brinda’s evolution, the emotional and professional challenges she faces, and what makes Season 2 a thrilling leap forward.
How does Season 2 expand on the narrative of Season 1?
Season 2 doesn’t necessarily build on the success of the first season—it builds on the story. In Season 1, the focus was on forensic work and preliminary investigations: alibis, eyewitness accounts, basic police work. This time, it’s all on the ground—more action-driven and intense. We’ve brought in senior officers and specialists, and the investigation steps out of Lalbazar into uncharted territory. Brinda herself is more determined, more confident. It’s do-or-die for her. The irony lies in her hope as a mother to find her daughter alive, while her instincts as a police officer warn her otherwise. She’s torn between two conflicting emotions, and that adds immense depth to her journey.
What new facets of Brinda’s personality emerge this season?
This season is all about survival. When you’re pushed to the brink, you summon courage and strength you didn’t know existed—and that’s Brinda’s arc. She’s tapping into her raw instincts, using every card she has: her skills as a police officer, her emotions as a mother, and even her womanhood to navigate this crisis. She becomes a relentless force—a hungry tigress on the loose, determined to bring her child home. This season reveals her most layered and dynamic side yet.
What are the fresh story dimensions in Season 2?
The story sharpens its focus on suspects, with Brinda laying traps and uncovering hidden motives. Professional rivalry takes center stage, with Brinda’s competition with other officers escalating to new heights. Amidst this, her confidant remains Rajatava Dutta’s character, who offers her moments of reflection and strength.
Brinda’s realism has been widely praised. How did you approach the role differently this time?
I revisited Season 1 before shooting to recapture Brinda’s essence—her walk, her mannerisms, her way of talking. While her core remains the same, Brinda reacts to situations differently as the stakes rise. Human emotions shift based on context: the way we fight with parents isn’t how we fight with lovers. Similarly, Brinda’s responses evolve, showing the nuances of her character as a mother and a police officer.
Did your experience as a mother influence your portrayal of Brinda?
Absolutely. One universal emotion all mothers share is worry for their child’s safety. Whether it’s about their future, independence, or simply getting home safely, that anxiety is constant. For Brinda, this worry is amplified. Her personal fear as a mother and her professional instincts as a police officer collide, creating an emotional tug-of-war. That duality is something I deeply connected with while playing her.