‘Brinda is a mother and a tigress’: Swastika Mukherjee on ‘Nikhoj 2’

Season 2 doesn’t necessarily build on the success of the first season—it builds on the story. In Season 1, the focus was on forensic work and preliminary investigations: alibis, eyewitness accounts, basic police work. This time, it’s all on the ground—more action-driven and intense. We’ve brought in senior officers and specialists, and the investigation steps out of Lalbazar into uncharted territory. Brinda herself is more determined, more confident. It’s do-or-die for her. The irony lies in her hope as a mother to find her daughter alive, while her instincts as a police officer warn her otherwise. She’s torn between two conflicting emotions, and that adds immense depth to her journey.