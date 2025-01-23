Oscar 2025 official nomination list out

The wait is finally over! The nominations for Oscars 2025 have finally been revealed. Check out the complete list.
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
"El Mal” from Emilia Pérez
“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez
“Like a Bird” from Sing Sing
“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight
“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Advertisement
Clément Ducol and Camille, Emilia Pérez
John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Brazil, I’m Still Here
Denmark, The Girl with the Needle
France, Emilia Pérez
Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Latvia, Flow
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
James Mangold and Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Jacques Audiard, in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi, Emilia Pérez
RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, with a story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield, Sing Sing
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, September 5
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
The 97th Annual Academy Awards are slated to air live on March 2, 2025.