Oscar 2025 official nomination list out

The wait is finally over! The nominations for Oscars 2025 have finally been revealed. Check out the complete list.

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Original Song

"El Mal” from Emilia Pérez

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez

“Like a Bird” from Sing Sing

“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight

“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Original Score

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Clément Ducol and Camille, Emilia Pérez

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Live-Action Short

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best International Feature

Brazil, I’m Still Here

Denmark, The Girl with the Needle

France, Emilia Pérez

Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Latvia, Flow

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Hair and Makeup

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Mangold and Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown

Peter Straughan, Conclave

Jacques Audiard, in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi, Emilia Pérez

RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, with a story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield, Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, September 5

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

The 97th Annual Academy Awards are slated to air live on March 2, 2025.