Do not miss out on these 7 upcoming OTT releases

We have you covered with the latest OTT releases.
Comedy: Shotgun Wedding
Darcy and Tom’s extravagant destination wedding takes a wild turn when the entire party is taken hostage by pirates. As chaos unfolds, the bickering couple must work together to save their families, rekindle their love and turn the disastrous day into an unforgettable adventure filled with action, comedy and romance. January 27. On Netflix.
Adventure: Sniper: The Last Stand
Captain Ethan Hayes, a battlehardened sniper, is tasked with defending a critical mountain outpost against an enemy force. As the last line of defence for his nation, Ethan and his team face impossible odds with limited resources. Amid the chaos, he uncovers a betrayal within his ranks, revealing a dangerous conspiracy. Forced to rely on his wits and skill, Ethan must make his final stand to protect his country and seek redemption for his past. January 28. On BookMyShow Stream.
Comedy: Sivarapalli
Directed by Bhaskhar Maurya, the series is a remake of the acclaimed Hindi web series Panchayat. Comprising eight episodes, each one delves into the life of an urban engineering graduate who, unable to secure a job, takes up the position of a village panchayat secretary. This role leads him to navigate the intricacies of rural governance and community dynamics. Language: Telugu. January 24. On Amazon Prime Video.
Drama: The Recruit (Season 2)
In the second season of The Recruit, Owen Hendricks, a young CIA lawyer, is thrust deeper into the world of espionage. After surviving a dangerous mission, he faces new threats, internal power struggles and complex alliances. With his life constantly at risk, Owen must navigate treacherous politics and deceit, while discovering hidden truths about the agency. January 30. On Netflix.
Action: Venom: The Last Dance
The movie follows Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote, Venom, as they face their ultimate challenge. A powerful new foe threatens their symbiotic bond and the world’s survival. Forced to confront their inner demons and a relentless enemy, Eddie and Venom must unite like never before for one final, highstakes battle. January 25. On Netflix.
Superhero: Kraven the Hunter
Directed by JC Chandor, the film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff, also known as Kraven. The storyline delves into Kraven’s complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff. This tumultuous bond sets Sergei on a path of vengeance, leading him to become the formidable hunter he is known as. The cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe. January 28. On BookMyShow Stream.
Drama: The Storyteller
Inspired by Satyajit Ray’s acclaimed short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro, the upcoming film follows the journey of an elderly man, played by Paresh Rawal, who is a master storyteller. He is hired by a family to entertain their young child. Through his captivating tales, he takes the child on a journey of self-discovery, highlighting the power of storytelling in shaping one’s understanding of the world. Language: Hindi. January 28. On Disney+ Hotstar.