Do not miss out on these 7 upcoming OTT releases

Adventure: Sniper: The Last Stand

Captain Ethan Hayes, a battlehardened sniper, is tasked with defending a critical mountain outpost against an enemy force. As the last line of defence for his nation, Ethan and his team face impossible odds with limited resources. Amid the chaos, he uncovers a betrayal within his ranks, revealing a dangerous conspiracy. Forced to rely on his wits and skill, Ethan must make his final stand to protect his country and seek redemption for his past. January 28. On BookMyShow Stream.