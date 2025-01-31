These 7 upcoming OTT releases are not to be missed out on!

If you are wondering what to watch on various OTT platforms this weekend, we have you covered.
Documentary: Vietnam: The War That Changed America
This upcoming six-part documentary series, narrated by Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke, offers a profound look into the Vietnam War through first-person accounts and rarely seen archival footage. It delves into the human experiences of both veterans and civilians, providing personal perspectives without the inclusion of expert interviews or historians. January 31. On Apple TV+
Adventure: The Secret of the Shiledars
The series follows Dr Ravi, portrayed by Rajeev Khandelwal, whose life takes an unexpected turn after a chance meeting with a judge. This encounter sets him on a quest to uncover a hidden treasure linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Joining him on this adventure is Sai Tamhankar, among others. Language: Hindi. January 31. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Comedy: Kinda Pregnant
Amy Schumer portrays Lainy Newton, a Brooklyn English teacher who, feeling envious of her best friend’s pregnancy, decides to wear a fake baby bump. This deception leads her to unexpectedly meet the man of her dreams, portrayed by Will Forte, resulting in a series of comedic and heartfelt events. February 5. On Netflix.
Drama: Apple Cider Vinegar
This six-episode crime drama delves into the true story of Belle Gibson, a wellness influencer who falsely claimed to have cured her terminal brain cancer through health and wellness methods. These claims were later debunked, revealing that she never had cancer, leading to significant controversy and legal consequences. February 6. On Netflix.
Horror: The Exorcist: Believer
Directed by David Gordon Green, the story follows two teenage girls who vanish into the woods and return three days later with no memory of their experience. Subsequently, they exhibit disturbing behaviors, prompting one of their fathers to seek assistance from Chris MacNeil, a character from the original 1973 film. February 6. On Netflix.
Sports: Arsenal vs Manchester City
Two of the heavyweights from English football go head to head when Manchester City take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. The two sides last met in September last year which ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Both teams will be gearing up for a win this weekend. February 2, 10 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Action: Kobali
The narrative centres on two families ensnared in a web of revenge, greed and retribution. As their conflict intensifies, hidden truths emerge, impacting numerous lives. Set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema, the series delves into themes of vengeance and the complexities of familial relationships. Language: Telugu. February 4. On Disney+ Hotstar.