Coming back for Mandala Murders for the same production house which launched me, is like a full circle: Shriya Pilgaonkar

Speaking about her reunion with the production house that launched her Bollywood journey, Shriya expressed, "Absolutely thrilled to reunite with YRF after they launched me in Fan. Collaborating with the incredible team of Mandala Murders has been such an exciting journey. This character is unlike anything I’ve portrayed before — a completely different avatar — and I’m truly grateful to Adi Sir and Gopi Sir for trusting me with this role."

This collaboration follows closely after her recent critically acclaimed show, Chhal Kapat: The Deception. In this series, Shriya Pilgaonkar took on the challenging role of SP Devika Rathore, a sharp and intuitive police officer investigating an intense crime. The actress got a lot of praise and accolades from her admirers for her performance. Now, fans and critics alike eagerly await her performance in Mandala Murders, anticipating yet another memorable portrayal from the talented actress.