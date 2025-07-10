Gary Oldman’s Slow Horses set for season 7

Slow Horses has become one of the most successful originals on Apple TV+, thanks to its perfect blend of dry British wit, layered storytelling, and nail-biting spy games. With critics calling it one of the best spy shows on television, it’s no surprise the platform is investing in another season.

The show is based on the bestselling Slough House novels by Mick Herron and is produced by See-Saw Films. Over the years, it has earned glowing reviews, with multiple seasons scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Season four, which aired earlier this year, even topped the platform’s charts and was hailed as one of 2024’s standout series. Season five is scheduled to premiere on 24 September 2025, with season six already in production. The seventh instalment, currently in development, will once again be adapted by Ben Vanstone and directed by Robert McKillop.

For those new to the series, Slow Horses centres around Slough House — an outpost for MI5’s biggest screw-ups. Though dismissed by the intelligence community, this ragtag group often finds themselves at the centre of real, high-stakes spy missions. All four seasons are currently streaming on Apple TV+, offering a perfect binge-watch for fans of smart, gritty thrillers.