OTT streaming highlights: From romantic dramas to gripping crime series, discover what's new this week

This documentary series will follow events surrounding the tragic 2022 University of Idaho killings on the night of November 19, 2022. With every episode, the initial terror and shock felt across the inhabitants of a quiet town, the cross-country manhunt of the killer, the internal emotions of the victims’ families and more will be discovered. July 11. On Prime Video.
R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh star in this romantic drama that will explore love and its many faces with a specific focus on ‘equal love.’ The film will also explore emotional honesty while challenging conservative notions existing in the real world. The story follows the journey of Shrirenu Tripathi and Madhu Bose as they discover their respective perspectives on love, relationships and life. July 11. On Netflix.
The popular coming-of-age drama series concludes with its third season with We’ll Always Have Summer, Jenny Han’s last book in the epynomous trilogy serving as the literary base. Belly (Lola Tung), two years after the events of the second season, is content with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and their relationship. However, Conrad’s (Christopher Briney) return stirs up past emotions, rekindles romantic angst and leads to an important decision. July 16. On Amazon Prime Video.
The wilderness of Yosemite National Park is the background for this new murder mystery starring the legendary Eric Bana. Eric plays Investigative Services Branch (ISB) agent Kyle Turner. The ISB, a section of the National Park Service, entrusts Kyle to solve a mysterious and brutal murder, pushing him to unearth the dark mysteries and secrets of the forest while also coping with his unresolved issues. July 17. On Netflix.
The exciting three-match One Day International (ODI) clash between the Indian and English Women’s teams is all set to roll out following the exciting T20 series happening in England. The T20 bilateral series witnessed brilliant batting displays by Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma and others. Deepti Sharma also proved to be a vital asset for the team with her bowling prowess. Can Harmanpreet Singh and her squad gain similar laurels in the home grounds of the Brits in the long white-ball format? July 16. On SonyLIV.
The highly anticipated second season of this crowd favourite spy drama will witness the return of RAW officer Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon). With a new cyberthreat at the centre of the story, driving Himmat and his resourceful elite team to take extreme measures. Misuse of artificial intelligence, India’s popular digital payment process, UPI system and other digital structures will serve as central discussions during this season. Tahir Raj Bhasin plays the big baddie this time around. July 18. On JioHotstar.
Police constable Peter Varghese’s (Tovino Thomas) reluctance towards his job changes as he comes to learn of the social injustices that inhabitants of a remote tribal region face on an everyday basis. A forceful eviction notice from the government, along with its use of escalating force on protestors, creates a situation of moral dilemma for Peter. Based on the real-life incidents of the 2003 Muthanga Tribal Protests, this film arrives on our screens after a successful theatrical run. July 11. On SonyLIV.