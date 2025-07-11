OTT streaming highlights: From romantic dramas to gripping crime series, discover what's new this week

The exciting three-match One Day International (ODI) clash between the Indian and English Women’s teams is all set to roll out following the exciting T20 series happening in England. The T20 bilateral series witnessed brilliant batting displays by Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma and others. Deepti Sharma also proved to be a vital asset for the team with her bowling prowess. Can Harmanpreet Singh and her squad gain similar laurels in the home grounds of the Brits in the long white-ball format? July 16. On SonyLIV.