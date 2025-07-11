Prime Video’s Uppu Kappurambu: Unique subject and great performances mark triumph for language-agnostic content on OTT

Known for bringing gems that connect across languages, Prime Video has now delivered yet another winner: Uppu Kappurambu, a Telugu film that’s capturing hearts with its striking subject and stellar performances. However, it’s not just a regional film. This is pan-India entertainment at its best, beautifully blending humour, a coming of age satire, into a universally relatable story.

All you need to know about Uppu Kappurambu

Starring Suhas and Keerthy Suresh in delightfully unconventional roles, the film perfectly balances lighthearted comedy with sharp observations about rural life and customs. What truly sets Uppu Kappurambu apart is how its satire transcends language barriers. Suhas as Chinna, a graveyard caretaker, and Keerthy as Apoorva, the reluctant village head, deliver performances that linger long with you. As soon as the film dropped on the service on 4th July, the storyline became the talk of the town and immediately, won appreciation from the audience and critics alike.

Performances by National-award winning actress Keerthy, who has brought something new to the screen, shine in this very fresh role. Her character is sharp, witty, but also someone who will leave you in splits with her clumsy and quirky behavior. Adding to it, star of the land Suhas is humorous in his own way and makes it a delight to watch. Together, the two put on brilliant performances that made audiences highlight the issue via madcap comedy that gently lambasts the insecurities of a custom-laden society.

Uppu Kappurambu is a satirical comedy set in a rural village facing an unusual crisis, a graveyard running out of space. When Apoorva becomes the new village head, she joins hands with caretaker Chinna to solve it. What makes the film unmissable is how it beautifully blends humour with outdated customs, traditions, and social quirks in a heartfelt, relatable way. This proves that Prime Video aims to create a space where language is no longer a barrier but an opportunity to seek entertainment.

Produced by Radhika Lavu, under the banner of Ellanar Films Pvt Ltd, and directed by Ani. I.V. Sasi, the upcoming film, boasts a stellar ensemble cast led by National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, who is joined by Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru and Talluri Rameshwari in key roles.

Uppu Kappurambu premiered exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide starting July 4, and is available to stream in Telugu with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, and subtitles in 12 languages, including English.