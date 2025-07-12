Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jay Duplass join OTT series Sterling Point

Hollywood actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jay Duplass have boarded the Prime Video series Sterling Point. Jeffrey had his breakthrough with his performance in the hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy, which began in 2005. He later went on to be a part of projects such as The Walking Dead and Supernatural. Jay Duplass is known for his roles in shows such as Togetherness and Transparent.

Sterling Point: Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jay Duplass get ready to join the bandwagon

Created and directed by Megan Park, the upcoming series is described as an ensemble drama with comedy and heart about sisterhood, nature vs nurture, complicated family dynamics, and grief, according to an entertainment news outlet. Jeffrey will play Joe, while Jay will portray Steven. The main cast includes Ella Rubin as Annie, Amélie Hoeferle as Ramona, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie (Ellis), Keen Ruffalo (Connor), Bo Bragason (Oona), and Daniel Quinn-Toye (Rory). Ella, who plays the lead character Annie is an American actress, known for the Oscar-winning film Anora (2024), Until Dawn (2025) and The Idea of You (2024).

The plot revolves around Annie (Ella), who, alongside her twin brother Connor, was raised in New York by their single father. They later find out their estranged grandfather left them an island on a lake in his will.

Morgan's latest work is Neighborhood Watch.

Directed by Duncan Skiles, the crime thriller film released in April.

Jay Duplass most recently appeared in the comedy drama Dying for Sex.

Released in April, it also starred Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate.