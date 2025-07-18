WWE: Unreal on Netflix: Release date, star line-up, and what to expect

At the heart of it is Triple H who is currently serving as WWE’s Chief Content Officer, takes viewers through the emotional and logistical rollercoaster of crafting some of the company’s most talked-about moments. It’s part of his ongoing push to scale WWE to new heights, both as entertainment and cultural juggernaut.

The first season of Unreal will feature five 50-minute episodes: New Era, Push, Worth the Wait, Heel Turn, and WrestleMania. Each one dives into a different layer of WWE's evolving narrative machine, including a closer look at moments fans didn’t see coming—like John Cena's rumoured heel turn or Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win. Even Cody Rhodes’ year-long championship reign gets its own spotlight.

This latest series extends Netflix’s partnership with WWE, which began earlier this year with the streaming platform hosting Monday Night RAW. Unreal feels like the natural next step, giving fans not just matches, but meaning. Not just drama, but the DNA of it. So, is this for die-hard fans only? Not necessarily. If you’ve ever wondered how much of WWE is scripted, how real the rivalries are, or what it actually takes to become the “face of the company,” this might just be your backstage pass.