‘Stranger Things’ season 5 teaser out: Netflix confirms release date for final season

Do you hear that? It’s the unmistakable call of Hawkins! Netflix has just dropped the release dates for Stranger Things Season 5, and it looks like it’s going to be the most epic farewell for the franchise. The final chapter of this global sci-fi sensation will roll out in three parts — kicking off on November 26, continuing on Christmas Day, and wrapping up with a spectacular finale on New Year’s Eve.
In the newly released promo, we get a sneak peek of the gang, featuring Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Noah Schnapp, as they confront fresh horrors from the Upside Down. Season 5 picks up in the fall of 1987, more than a year after the chaos of Season 4. Hawkins is now under military lockdown, Eleven is back in hiding, and Vecna has mysteriously disappeared. But don’t be fooled — the ultimate battle is still on the horizon.
As Ross Duffer mentioned earlier this year: “We spent a full year filming this season. By the end, we’d captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It’s like eight blockbuster movies. It’s pretty insane.”
New characters (hello, Linda Hamilton!) and beloved favorites are all set to return for this final adventure. Get ready for some major lore revelations too — especially regarding the long-anticipated Upside Down mythology. “The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we’ve held back a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5,” Ross Duffer previously shared. “And that’s really going to shape what Season 5 is all about.”
So, mark your calendars! The countdown is on — and this time, it’s personal.