As Ekta Kapoor gets onboard with this OTT platform, will the originals turn 'soapy'?

Ekta Kapoor, joint managing director, Balaji Telefilms, said, “At Balaji Telefilms, storytelling has always been at the heart of everything we do — whether through cinema, television, or digital platforms. Partnering with Netflix, the world’s leading storytelling platform known for its premium content and constant innovation, is a big moment for us. It allows us to bring powerful, culturally rooted, and emotionally resonant stories to a global audience. The beginning of this new collaboration marks an exciting new chapter where we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver content that entertains, inspires, and connects people everywhere."

Now comes the main question...

Netflix India original = Television serials?

Honestly, we are yet to figure that out. Balaji and Netflix have previously collaborated on several projects - Kathal, Pagglait, Jaane Jaan and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, but all were films, and incorporating the elements of melodrama, with a lot many ensemble casts and sentimentality becomes a difficult when it comes to films. Rather, building these in web series is easier, and these long form, episodic content is kind of Ekta's forte. The news of this collaboration, somehow, is constantly reminding us of a Bengali web series, Debaloy Bhattacharya's Boka Bakshote Bondi, where the life of an television actress reel and real lives meld, and she is unable to fathom, which one is the reality. Though it is kind of a surreal thought, the elements of a web show and tv serial were overlapping, and in this case, intentionally.