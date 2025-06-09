Tony Awards 2025: Cynthia Erivo kicks off show with advice from Oprah; Sarah Snook wins

"I'm only here because of the encouragement and inspiration of generations of wonderful deserving Asian artists who came before me," he said. "To those who don't feel seen," he added, "I see you." Jak Malone won best actor in a featured role in a musical for the British import "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical," playing a woman every performance. He hoped his win could be a powerful punch for trans rights.

The host with the most First-time host Cynthia Erivo kicked off the show from her dressing room in Radio City Music Hall, urged by the stage manager to get to the stage. He asked if she had an opening number and she replied she hadn't figured it out yet.

As she made her way through the backstage warren, she ran into various people offering advice until she reached Oprah Winfrey, who advised, "The only thing you need to do is just be yourself." Erivo then appeared at the Radio City stage in a red, spangly gown with white accents, hip cocked, as she launched into the slow-burning original song "Sometimes All You Need Is a Song," written by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.