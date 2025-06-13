Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla, Adam Young boards Prime Video’s Rings of Power season 3

Actors Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla and Adam Young have joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season three.

Prime Video’s Rings of Power season 3 cast announced

According to the press release, Andrew will appear as a series regular, while Zubin and Adam will have recurring roles. The Rings of Power is primarily based on the appendices of The Lord of the Rings, specifically the description of Middle Earth’s Second Age and includes younger versions of some of the key characters from the original trilogy.

Set thousands of years before the events of J R R Tolkien’s famed book series, the series follows the forging of the original rings of power during the Second Age that allowed the Dark Lord Sauron to spread evil across Middle Earth.

The show features an ensemble cast of Charlie Vickers, Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Daniel Weyman, Maxim Baldry and Markella Kavenagh. JD Payne and Patrick McKay serve as creators on The Rings of Power. The first season of the show premiered on Prime Video in September 2022, followed by the sophomore chapter in August ,2024.

Richardson is known for projects such as Daughter of the Bride, The Independent and Jack London’s Martin Eden. Varla has been a part of shows such as Deep State, Our Girl and Strike Back, among others.

Adam, who made his screen debut in Tom Beard’s 2018 film Two for Joy, is well-known for his role of Jim-Bob in the 2021 horror film Don't Breathe 2.