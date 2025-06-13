‘Rana Naidu Season 2’ fan event cancelled after Air India crash tragedy

In the wake of the tragic Air India crash, the promotional fan and media event for Rana Naidu Season 2 has been cancelled. Originally scheduled for Thursday, the event was called off by the makers in a show of solidarity with the victims and their families.

Sharing the update, the team behind the series stated:"In light of the tragic news concerning the Air India flight, and in solidarity with the families of those impacted, we have made a decision to cancel today’s fan and media event of Rana Naidu Season 2."

They further expressed their condolences, adding:"Our hopes and prayers are with the families of those affected by this devastating news."

Season two of the popular crime drama Rana Naidu will still premiere as planned on Netflix on June 13. Created and directed by Karan Anshuman, along with Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra, the series is produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global. The show boasts an impressive cast featuring Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dino Morea.

In a related move, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also postponed his press conference for the Indian Supercross Racing League, where he was expected to be unveiled as the league’s new face.

The ISRL team released a statement saying: "As we all have just heard the tragic incident that has taken place today. Indian Supercross Racing League and Salman Khan stand by the Nation United in this tough time. All our condolences and prayers are with the affected families. Jointly, we have made a responsible decision to reschedule this event to a further date."

The Air India crash involved Flight AI171, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London. The aircraft, a Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers, crashed shortly after takeoff. A rescue operation is currently underway, and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

