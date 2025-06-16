Warner Bros Pictures, Bhanushali Studios and JOAT Films team up for five-film strategic partnership

The partnership is set to reimagine iconic Warner Bros. movies, infusing them with India's rich cultural tapestry while honouring the universal emotional core that made these stories loved worldwide. Warner Bros. Pictures will spearhead the global distribution, highlighting the ambitious international vision of this venture.

Denzil Dias, VP and managing director of India Warner Bros Pictures, said the country has 'world's most vibrant and sophisticated film markets'.

'India represents one of the world's most vibrant and sophisticated film markets, with audiences who deeply appreciate authentic, locally rooted narratives. This partnership allows us to combine our storytelling heritage with exceptional local talent to create films that will resonate profoundly with Indian audiences while maintaining the universal appeal that defines great cinema,' he said in a statement.

Vinod Bhanushali, founder and chairman of Bhanushali Studios Limited, said, 'This collaboration represents a unique opportunity to reimagine the stories by Warner Bros. Pictures through an Indian creative lens, blending emotion, scale, and culture for audiences both at home and internationally.' Jack Nguyen of JOAT Films said he is excited for the venture.

'I'm excited to partner with BSL to adapt Warner Bros Pictures on titles that will resonate with Indian audiences. Warner Bros Pictures has an unparalleled library from which we will carefully curate select titles for the vibrant Indian market.'