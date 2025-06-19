Gamerlog actors Darsheel Safary and Anjali Sivaraman share insights on their characters

“I really had to go back to a certain raw space”, shares Darsheel Safary on his process of getting into the skin of ‘Raghu’ for Amazon MX Player’s Gamerlog. The platform dives headfirst into the high-stakes world of e-gaming with Gamerlog — a six-episode sitcom that’s as much about growing up as it is about gearing up.

Set in a makeshift e-sports bootcamp in Mumbai, the show follows a group of socially awkward, emotionally messy, and endlessly relatable young gamers as they chase their shot at tournament glory while trying to overcome their internal dysfunctions. Directed by Arya Deo, Gamerlog boasts Darsheel Safary, Anjali Sivaraman, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Kunal Bhan, Chetan Dhawan, Shubroy Chowdhury, and Akash Menon in pivotal roles.

What the Gamerlog actors have to say on their characters?

Reflecting on his portrayal of Raghu, a wide-eyed dreamer with the soul of a grinder, Darsheel shared, “I really had to go back to a certain raw space, where dreams feel bigger than the world you’re living in. Nothing matters besides the goal you’re out there to achieve, and it’s all good as long as you’re doing something, step by step, to get there. So, I tried to tap into that space for breathing life into Raghu. I also really connected with his innocence. It didn’t feel naive or stupid, it was rather pure. He is someone will go to any lengths to make things happen. And I felt very close to that part of him.”