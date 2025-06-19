Gamerlog actors Darsheel Safary and Anjali Sivaraman share insights on their characters

“I really had to go back to a certain raw space”, shares Darsheel Safary on his process of getting into the skin of ‘Raghu’ for Amazon MX Player’s Gamerlog. The platform dives headfirst into the high-stakes world of e-gaming with Gamerlog — a six-episode sitcom that’s as much about growing up as it is about gearing up.
Set in a makeshift e-sports bootcamp in Mumbai, the show follows a group of socially awkward, emotionally messy, and endlessly relatable young gamers as they chase their shot at tournament glory while trying to overcome their internal dysfunctions. Directed by Arya Deo, Gamerlog boasts Darsheel Safary, Anjali Sivaraman, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Kunal Bhan, Chetan Dhawan, Shubroy Chowdhury, and Akash Menon in pivotal roles.
Reflecting on his portrayal of Raghu, a wide-eyed dreamer with the soul of a grinder, Darsheel shared, “I really had to go back to a certain raw space, where dreams feel bigger than the world you’re living in. Nothing matters besides the goal you’re out there to achieve, and it’s all good as long as you’re doing something, step by step, to get there. So, I tried to tap into that space for breathing life into Raghu. I also really connected with his innocence. It didn’t feel naive or stupid, it was rather pure. He is someone will go to any lengths to make things happen. And I felt very close to that part of him.”
He further added, “I’m an emotional and passionate person, so I really connected with Raghu on a personal level. I wanted to strip away any performative layers and make him feel as real and genuine as possible, because sometimes, in the process of performing, authenticity can slip away. But with Raghu, it just clicked. There was this twinning effect between us that I really enjoyed. That, for me, was the biggest takeaway: when you’re having fun with a character, the performance becomes truly satisfying. I had a blast working on this, and I genuinely hope the audience has as much fun watching it.”
Reflecting on her character, Joanna’s journey in the series, Anjali Sivaraman shared, “What struck me the most was Joanna’s sheer perseverance— her unwavering commitment, her pure intentions remained, and her fierce loyalty to both her dream and her team. She had this relentless drive, like she was fighting tooth and nail every single moment. In so many ways, I saw myself in that. I’ve always thrived in collaborative spaces, and I deeply value the strength that comes from teamwork. I know what quiet persistence and hard work feel like — and that part of her hit home for me.”
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.