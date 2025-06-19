‘Lord of Mysteries’ sets global premiere date for summer 2025

After months of speculation and teaser trailers, Lord of Mysteries—one of China’s most talked-about anime adaptations—has finally locked in its global release date. The highly anticipated donghua will premiere on June 28, 2025, with a confirmed rollout on major international streaming platforms, as well as multilingual dubbed versions. The announcement was made via the official X (formerly Twitter) handle for the series, along with the final trailer that showcases the scale, style, and suspense fans can expect.

Adapted from Cuttlefish’s cult-favourite web novel, Lord of Mysteries brings cosmic horror, intricate world-building and isekai intrigue to international screens this June

Based on the best-selling web novel by Cuttlefish That Loves Diving, Lord of Mysteries follows the story of Klein Moretti, a man mysteriously transported to a steampunk-meets-Victorian world brimming with occult secrets and arcane societies. As he navigates this shadowy landscape, Klein uncovers forbidden knowledge and develops powers that pit him against cryptic organisations and cosmic forces far beyond human comprehension.