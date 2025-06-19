‘Lord of Mysteries’ sets global premiere date for summer 2025

After months of speculation and teaser trailers, Lord of Mysteries—one of China’s most talked-about anime adaptations—has finally locked in its global release date. The highly anticipated donghua will premiere on June 28, 2025, with a confirmed rollout on major international streaming platforms, as well as multilingual dubbed versions. The announcement was made via the official X (formerly Twitter) handle for the series, along with the final trailer that showcases the scale, style, and suspense fans can expect.
Based on the best-selling web novel by Cuttlefish That Loves Diving, Lord of Mysteries follows the story of Klein Moretti, a man mysteriously transported to a steampunk-meets-Victorian world brimming with occult secrets and arcane societies. As he navigates this shadowy landscape, Klein uncovers forbidden knowledge and develops powers that pit him against cryptic organisations and cosmic forces far beyond human comprehension.
What sets Lord of Mysteries apart from typical isekai fare is its genre-bending ambition—it’s a heady blend of Lovecraftian horror, Western mythology, secret societies, and a meticulously crafted magic system. With elements reminiscent of Bloodborne, Fullmetal Alchemist, and The Name of the Wind, this is a title that’s already built a loyal international following through fan translations of the original novel.
Addressing one of the biggest concerns among fans—the potential inaccessibility of the adaptation outside China—the production has gone above and beyond. The series will feature dubs in English, Japanese, French, German, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese, with the latest trailer offering a sneak peek into each. This multilingual rollout underscores the studio’s global ambitions and recognition of the series' international demand.
The donghua’s visual style also promises to set new benchmarks. With detailed animation, high production values, and a tone that swings between eerie and epic, Lord of Mysteries has the potential to become the breakout anime of Summer 2025. Many are already placing it in the same conversation as recent genre heavyweights like Solo Leveling.
For fans of smart, dark fantasy with slow-burning tension and profound storytelling, Lord of Mysteries is shaping up to be unmissable. As the countdown begins, this might just be the adaptation that rewrites the rules for Chinese anime on the world stage.
