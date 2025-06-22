JK Rowling confirms close partnership with writers of Harry Potter TV reboot

When a follower inquired whether J.K. Rowling is directly writing the scripts for the new series, she responded, “No, but I’ve worked closely with the extremely talented writers.”

HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys has also weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Rowling and whether her political views will influence the direction of the reboot. Speaking on The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast, Bloys said, “The decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us. We’ve been in business for 25 years. We already have a show on HBO from her called C.B. Strike that we do with the BBC.”

He went on to add, “It’s pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them. Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything. If you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter.”

As per reports, Rowling participated in the original pitch process and will serve as executive producer for the series through her Brontë Film and TV company. Bloys confirmed her role, stating, “She will be involved. She’s an executive producer on the show. Her insights are going to be helpful on that.”