JK Rowling confirms close partnership with writers of Harry Potter TV reboot

Amid ongoing criticism over her views on transgender rights, J.K. Rowling is firmly asserting her involvement in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot at HBO and offering a glimpse into what fans can expect.
Despite many longtime followers pledging to boycott the series due to her controversial remarks, Rowling continues to rally support from her loyal fanbase as the Warner Bros. Discovery production moves forward, aiming for a 2026 release.
Taking to X, Rowling expressed her excitement over the project, saying, "I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!"
When a follower inquired whether J.K. Rowling is directly writing the scripts for the new series, she responded, “No, but I’ve worked closely with the extremely talented writers.”
HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys has also weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Rowling and whether her political views will influence the direction of the reboot. Speaking on The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast, Bloys said, “The decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us. We’ve been in business for 25 years. We already have a show on HBO from her called C.B. Strike that we do with the BBC.”
He went on to add, “It’s pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them. Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything. If you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter.”
As per reports, Rowling participated in the original pitch process and will serve as executive producer for the series through her Brontë Film and TV company. Bloys confirmed her role, stating, “She will be involved. She’s an executive producer on the show. Her insights are going to be helpful on that.”