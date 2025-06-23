Actor Vikkas Manaktala debuts on OTT with Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops 2!

Actor Vikkas Manaktala has finally arrived on OTT with Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops 2, a much-awaited debut after a rollercoaster journey of 19 long years, marking a significant milestone in his career. The actor, who first graced television screens in 2006 with the popular show Left Right Left, has since then carved a niche for himself in various television productions, showcasing his versatility and acting prowess. His journey has been one of consistent work in the TV industry, building a solid fan base with memorable roles.

Vikkas Manaktala makes a grand entry into the world of OTT

Now, after nearly two decades, Vikkas Manaktala is making a grand entry into the world of OTT with Neeraj Pandey's highly anticipated Special Ops 2. This transition signifies not just a change in medium, but a clear step towards exploring new dimensions as an artiste and reaching a wider, global audience. The 19-year-long journey had its share of ups and down and there appears to have been a period of maturation and preparation for this significant launch. His presence in such a prominent project has generated considerable buzz, with fans eagerly anticipating his performance in the acclaimed franchise.