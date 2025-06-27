Squid Game Season 3: We catch up with the lead cast to find out more!

Lee Byung-hun, you are one of the most well-known Korean actors across the globe. After such an amazing career, what has Squid Game come to mean to you?

I didn’t have that big of an expectation from it but then it became this big global phenomenon and we had to do the next season. So, now we had a backstory for the Front Man and he would take his mask off and join the cast as a main character in the show. So, this whole journey was full of surprises for me. At first, with Season 1, I was just surprised by the amount of love that I got from the fans and when I went for the promotions of Season 2, I was really surprised by the reaction of the fans. They really were very avid fans of the show. It was even bigger than when I was working on Hollywood projects and I would go on promotions. I think this project will help me expand my career in other places and industries as well.