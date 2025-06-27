Wimbledon to new seasons of The Sandman and The Old Guard, here's your weekly OTT watchlist (June 27 to July 3)

Imagine a world with John Cena as the POTUS! Yep, Heads of State will witness UK Prime minister Sam Clarke played by Idris Elba and US president and former actor Will Derringer played by John Cena. This hilarious film is expected to turn heads with its high-intensity action as well with Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) being a key ally for the duo in the face of adversity. July 2. On Amazon Prime Video.
Yuri, a shy village girl raised to fear mythical forest creatures known as the Ochi, discovers a wounded baby Ochi. Defying her militant father, she embarks on a perilous journey through mountains to reunite it with its family—learning courage, empathy and the power of connection. Streaming Now. On BookMyShow Stream.
Detective Dave Gudsen (Taron Egerton), a disturbed arson investigator, is on the case to hunt down arsonists in the Pacific Northwest. This unveils a series of mysterious events, with the end of the trail leading to the truth. This series (inspired by true events) explores suspicions, arsonists’ psyches and much more. Streaming Now. On Apple TV+
The talented Ram Kapoor is Armaan Mistry in the official Indian adaptation of the hit American TV series Monk. The plot will follow the life of Armaan, an unorthodox and astute crime solver and ex-cop suffering from obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) in addition to other phobias. Despite his conditions, Armaan, with his deductive prowess and unconventional methods, becomes an asset for ACP Sehmat Siddiqui (Mona Singh) in solving tough cases. Each week promises new twists but with bouts of satire and humour. Streaming Now. On JioHotstar.
Dream/Morpheus’ (Tom Sturridge) journey will come to an end this season as this fan-favourite series will bring in all the exciting parts of the first season, mixing it with the surprises in the second. Dream of the Endless aka Morpheus builds on the satisfying ending of the previous season by further building his realm, The Dreaming. Weeks later, mythical confrontations of epic proportions seem to be imminent with personal discoveries putting Dream and all that he holds close at a great risk. Volume 1, July 3. Volume 2, June 24. On Netflix.
A sequel to The Old Guard (2020), this film will pick up right after the major revelation of Quynh, a mythicised immortal. The film will also serve the loss of Andy’s (Charlize Theron) immortality, rather mysteriously. The exciting addition of Uma Thurman and Henry Golding to the cast brings much anticipation. July 2. On Netflix.
The giants of tennis clash at Wimbledon 2025. Players will descend onto the iconic grass courts. This year also marks a landmark year in terms of its rules as ‘automated electronic line calling,’ a technical evolution in a previously existing human line judgement. The finalists of the Roland Garros 2025 Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will embark on their journey to secure the biggest Gland Slam. June 30 onwards. On JioHotstar.