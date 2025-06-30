Squid Game Season 3 ending explained: Who beat death to win it all?

Gi-hun, true to his selfless arc, dedicates himself to protecting Jun-hee’s baby throughout the final stages, even as other competitors, including the child’s own father Myung-gi (Yim Si-wan), try to eliminate her. Myung-gi, consumed by greed, believes killing the infant will secure his claim to the ₩4.56 billion prize. “He’s driven by excess,” Yim Si-wan explained in an interview. “He wants it all — at any cost.” What follows is a brutal knife fight between Gi-hun and Myung-gi atop the final tower. Both fall — but Gi-hun, in a final act of humanity, clings to the ledge, holding onto Myung-gi by a jacket. When the jacket tears, Myung-gi plunges to his death. But because the round was never officially triggered, his death is null and void.

Gi-hun then lets himself fall, ensuring the baby is the sole surviving participant — and the official winner.

According to Hwang Dong-hyuk, this ending was always meant to carry a message. “The baby represents the future,” he said. “We have a duty to leave behind a better world for the next generation.” So while the image of an infant winning a life-or-death game show may feel surreal, it aligns with Squid Game’s long-standing commentary on survival, sacrifice, and systemic failure. With Gi-hun’s death sealing her fate as the lone survivor, Jun-hee’s daughter doesn’t just win the game — she inherits a broken world, and perhaps, the power to change it.